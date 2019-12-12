Teacher pay: the facts
The governor and lieutenant governor have begun a fresh debate on an issue that should never grow stale: North Carolina’s inadequate pay for public school teachers.
The dispute flared up again last week when Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter to N.C. teachers and school personnel explaining why this year’s raises have become a casualty of a budget dispute with Republicans, and why the governor didn’t think a separate Republican bill offering a 3.9% raise for teachers was good enough.
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running to unseat Cooper in 2020, responded with a letter of his own and some talking points Republicans have long trotted out. Some are true: Republicans have increased N.C. teacher pay by 20% to an average of $8,600. Some are incomplete, such as the claim that Republicans also have increased overall public school funding in North Carolina, when the reality is that state spending has declined on a per-pupil basis.
It’s a not a new debate, and it’s one that’s sure to keep bubbling to the surface. Each time it does, Republicans should answer a simple question: Should N.C. teachers be treated worse than the average teacher in the United States? Right now, they are. N.C. average teacher pay about $7,800 below the latest national average of $61,782. Cooper wants to change that. His veto of Republicans’ 3.9% average pay raise was followed with a counteroffer of an 8.5 % average raise for N.C. teachers, along with a 5% raise for non-certified school personnel instead of the 2% Republicans wanted. Cooper also has offered to hammer out a pay raise compromise. Those discussions haven’t happened yet.
By the way, even Cooper’s teacher pay increase would leave N.C. teachers short of the national average, especially those who don’t benefit from more affluent counties that provide pay supplements. That average continues to be a worthy target, one that North Carolina governors long ago recognized was important.
Decades ago, both Democratic Gov. Jim Hunt and Republican Gov. Jim Martin thought North Carolina’s lagging teacher pay was unacceptable. Both raised it, with Hunt reaching the national average in four years.
Today’s teachers deserve the same.
The (Raleigh) News & Observer and The Charlotte Observer
Targeting the poor
The Trump administration has pulled a move over the holidays that might make the Grinch proud — it announced a change in the program nicknamed “food stamps” that has the potential of booting nearly 700,000 people off food assistance by next spring.
But it appears North Carolina’s recipients of benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will not be affected.
The rule change, set to go into effect April 1, 2020, will make it more difficult for states to extend SNAP benefits to people who are unemployed.
Currently, able-bodied adults between 18 and 49, with no dependents, can receive three months of food help through SNAP. After three months, they must show they are working at least 20 hours a week.
Sonny Perdue, head of the U.S.D.A., put it this way: “We need everyone who can work, to work.”
That is not a bad sentiment but it glosses over the real challenges for working poor people who happen to have no dependents. SNAP beneficiaries in this category are among the poorest Americans,with an average income of 18% of the poverty line.
It looks as if SNAP recipients in our state will not be in line for this additional bit of pain, according to the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services. HHS notes that the rule only applies to states that have a waiver for work requirements or will apply for one in the future.
As for people in high-unemployment areas, they will face the prospect of trying to get work in the already unfavorable environment were they live — or be cut off from meals.
By resurrecting this idea, the Trump administration makes itself look as if it is bound and determined to target people at the bottom of the robust economy that he so often touts.
Why remains a mystery.
The Fayetteville Observer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.