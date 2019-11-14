At N.C. State, a sad display at Free Expression Tunnel
About a half-century ago, a dozen members of N.C. State’s student government spent 20 bucks from the organization’s general fund to host a “paint in” at the most trafficked pedestrian tunnel on campus.
That tunnel eventually became known as the Free Expression Tunnel, an N.C. State icon where people can spray or brush or roll most anything they want in the dimly lit corridor. It’s an enduring and sometimes uncomfortable tribute to the First Amendment, and this week it brought a reminder of how messy free expression can be.
On Monday evening, N.C. State freshman Jack Bishop — son of Republican Congressman Dan Bishop — and about 15 other students were painting an advertisement for “Culture War,” a campus event featuring guest speakers Charlie Kirk and Lara Trump, President Trump’s daughter-in-law. Soon, a slightly larger group of students arrived representing the Young Democratic Socialists of America at N.C. State and No Hate at NC State Coalition. That group also had paint, and the students began to cover the artwork from Bishop’s group.
A video shows Bishop standing in front of his handiwork while someone sprays around him. At one point, Bishop leans slightly into the spray paint stream before saying “that’s right — spray painting me in the face.”
The second group of spray painters should have waited instead of descending on the tunnel while Bishop’s group was still there. Bishop’s group, meanwhile, didn’t need to stand in the way of the new spray painters — free expression, after all, means someone can have an immediate response to yours.
Campus police reportedly issued a handful of citations before dispersing the students. But when a member of Bishop’s group posted the video, other adults gleefully joined the mud fight.
That includes Dan Bishop, who understandably took up for his son on Twitter but couldn’t resist an over-the-top reference to the “hallmark assaults of the ‘tolerant’ left.” The conversation deteriorated from there. Which is too bad — and not at all surprising.
We’re thankful the altercation at N.C. State didn’t turn into something worse, but we’re disappointed it ended up as it did — as another example of how differing perspectives have trouble coexisting these days, even in a place dedicated to our differences.
The News & Observer of Raleigh
Setting the record straight on Wilmington’s 1898 coup
For decades, much of Wilmington was in denial about what happened here on Nov. 10, 1898.
Perhaps worse, it wasn’t that long ago that many residents had not even heard of the Port City’s coup d’etat.
But last week the state of North Carolina unveiled a highway historical marker in front of the old Wilmington Light Infantry armory building at Fourth and Market streets, where an armed band of white supremacists gathered and then marched to destroy a black-owned newspaper.
It refers to those shameful events not as a “riot,” or “race riot,” as earlier sources had, but as what it really was: a coup.
This is not just semantics or political correctness. A “race riot” implies that Wilmington’s black residents were, if not the instigators, at least up to something. It suggests (to paraphrase the 45th president) that there were good people on both sides.
No. The event was, in fact, a conspiracy led by some of the city’s key power brokers that forced the legally elected mayor and aldermen of Wilmington, a biracial body, to resign, one by one, essentially by gunpoint. They were then replaced by an all-white slate.
An unknown number of African Americans were killed in the process.
The leaders of this coup later joined other white supremacists in North Carolina in enacting Jim Crow laws that instituted racial segregation and deprived most black citizens of the right to vote for more than half a century.
And the legacy of this coup put a chill on Wilmington life that lasted for close to a century and still exists today.
Wilmington Star News
