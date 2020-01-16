So long to a very good player ... and a very good person
Sometimes you get lucky. Sometimes one of your very best players is also one of your very best people. He or she not only leads your team but represents your organization and, if you’re really lucky, your city. Charlotte has had not one of these players in recent years, but two — Kemba Walker on the NBA Hornets and Luke Kuechly on the NFL Panthers. Really, they were just Kemba and Luke — one-name athletes for all the right reasons — sharing a town and lighting it up. And now, like Kemba, Luke is gone.
Kuechly, just 28 years old, retired late Tuesday. An eight-year, seven Pro Bowl, Hall of Fame-caliber career is done. Good for him.
It’s far from the first time an elite professional athlete has retired so young, but it’s certainly become more common in the NFL since Patrick Willis and Calvin Johnson walked away from their careers in 2015 and 2016. Kuechly, who has had three reported concussions, didn’t say specifically in his video what caused him to retire.
If that’s the case — or even if it isn’t — good for him.
For the vast majority of athletes, sports quit you before you quit sports.
As for his fans, and for Charlotte, it’s a loss, of course. But as with Kemba Walker, it’s also a reminder that as other franchises and cities have navigated star athletes who were less than stellar off the court, Charlotte has enjoyed a run of remarkable stars. Yes, we’ve had troubled athletes, too, but from Sam Mills to Mugsy Bogues to Walker and Kuechly, we’ve had extraordinary players who are thoughtful, fun and jarringly kind. They’ve become one of us, in a way, people who’ve moved here, built a life, invested in this place, and made it their home.
That happens more often than you think with pro athletes, by the way. If you’re lucky, the best ones will be the best representatives of your team, your franchise, your city. Luke Kuechly, eight years a Carolina Panther, was just that.
Good for him. And good for Charlotte.
The Charlotte Observer
Another government body tells public to butt out
Up in Chapel Hill, the parent body of the university’s student paper, the Daily Tar Heel, is suing the University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors and the UNC system, claiming violations of public meetings law.
Around Thanksgiving, the Board of Governors voted to give “Silent Sam,” the old Confederate monument that once stood on campus, to the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
As part of the deal, the BOG gave the Sons some $2.5 million to cart Sam off. (The president of the Sons was quoted as saying the statue — which was pulled down by protesters back in 2018 — will become a centerpiece of a Confederate museum.)
Separately, the Governors also voted to give $74,999 to the Sons to settle all legal claims. Apparently, the Sons had been threatening to sue the university.
The student journalists are arguing that the BOG’s activities break the Open Meetings Law and its requirements for advance notice of public business.
If a judge agrees, the remedies could include shooting down the whole deal.
Good for them. Whatever you think of the deal, the whole business seems to have been run through before anyone but the insiders had any idea what was going on.
Lots of donors, who thought they were giving their money to the university to fund scholarships, labs and classrooms, might not have approved of the Board of Governors sending it over for a pro-Confederate museum.
The BOG is an agency of the state, a public body. And by state law, with certain exceptions, public bodies must conduct public business in public and with fair notice. Newspapers and other media outlets fuss about this all the time. Not because we think we’re important or we “just want to sell papers.”
If the public can’t tell what their elected or appointed minions are up to, then democracy doesn’t really exist.
It’s a simple idea, and it’s a wonder that so many politicians have trouble with it.
The (Wilmington) Star-News
