Cohen’s steady leadership
It is remarkable that this has come about in such an unremarkable way. North Carolina is recognized as being in the forefront to change the way medical care is delivered and paid for in the United States.
Without a tall soap box or giant megaphone, state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen is transforming the state into a “laboratory for health care reform.”
She’s accomplished it by being knowledgeable, bringing diverse interests together, recognizing common concerns to generate shared solutions. It is all the more noteworthy that she’s done all while facing an obstinate legislature that keeps the state among the few refusing to expand Medicaid even as it wallows among the lowest ranked in overall health.
The goal of the cooperative effort is to move away from the typical fee-for-services delivery of medical care to one where doctors and medical care facilities are paid based on health outcomes. The healthier medical professionals’ patients are, the more they could earn. Keeping people out of hospitals and in better health saves on medical costs.
Cohen has got Blue Cross in the game. It has already signed up several of the state’s largest health systems to contracts that connect payments to health measurements of patients — not hospital admissions or costs of medical services. The five — Duke University Health System, Cone Health, UNC Health Care, Wake Forest Baptist Health and WakeMed Health & Hospitals — will participate in “Blue Premier,” a program where the health systems and Blue Cross are responsible for better health outcomes for patients and lower costs.
Mark McClellan, former head of Medicare and Medicaid in the Bush administration who now leads a health policy center at Duke University, says there isn’t a state that is “moving as far and as fast” toward a new health care pay model.
Cohen gives it all a simple description: paying for health instead of health care. Part of that effort has been the launch this spring (with the approval of the Trump administration) of NCCARE 360 in Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham counties with the goal of being statewide by the end of 2020.
The public-private partnership not only will facilitate direct health care but also provide help in maintaining healthy lifestyles by assisting with access to healthy food and housing, even providing employment assistance.
Nothing comes easy in an atmosphere where confrontation and agitation dominate efforts to address health care.
But Mandy Cohen shows us that communication and cooperation can, even amid significant political impediments, move the state forward.
Capitol Broadcasting Co.
White supremacy click bait
The newspaper, strapped for cash, heard about a “Rally Against Racism” in a small town an hour’s drive away and thought: click bait.
After the rally a headline popped up on the newspaper’s website: “We cannot live in fear: Activist condemns racism, gun violence at rally in Hillsborough” — and every time someone clicked to read the article the newspaper sold ads on the internet. “In this country, I believe we have an addiction to white supremacy,” one speaker told the 50 people who attended the rally.
Readers commented on the story:
John: “So around 50 people apparently buy into the latest Democrat ‘white supremacy’ hoax… dividing the country along racial lines is all they have left.”
Randy: “White supremacy is not a hoax… Trump has emboldened the hate practitioners to go full Nazi.”
L.A.: “Randy, don’t bother with John. He won’t engage except to try to fling stupid insults …”
John: “L.A., Apparently you don’t have the b---s … to respond to me directly so you whine like a little b---h…”
That’s the media today.
A strapped-for-cash newspaper reports America is “addicted to white supremacy,” then, click by click, the infection spreads, poisoning people.
Carter Wrenn, from the blog “Talking About Politics”
