We don’t need Moore depravity in UNC system
As the UNC system searches for its next president, one particular name has emerged as a potential candidate: N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore.
At a recent meeting of the UNC system Presidential Search Committee, former UNC Board of Governors Chairman Harry Smith said the committee’s goal is to select a president who can serve for five to 10 years. But a decade with Tim Moore at the helm of public higher education across North Carolina could have disastrous consequences. Frankly, it’s hard to imagine anything worse.
The next UNC system president must be virtuous, with a reputation of reaching across the aisle and building credibility with political opponents. Moore has shown countless times, however, that compromise and integrity are not his strong suits.
Moore is certainly not unfamiliar with the UNC system — he graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1992, and became the youngest person to be appointed to the Board of Governors in 1997.
During his time at UNC, Moore served as speaker of Student Congress, and his tenure was nothing short of controversial. Moore attempted to defund the Carolina Gay and Lesbian Association during Student Summer Congress, when many members were absent. He appointed 11 representatives to Summer Student Congress without the full body’s approval, a move that appeared to violate the Student Code.
Moore could be the perfect choice for UNC system president — if you’re looking to uphold the status quo of political turmoil and moral turpitude that have plagued the UNC system since its inception. One of the biggest problems with the UNC system is the uncomfortably close relationship that its leadership enjoys with the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Granted, Moore may not be the reason the system is broken, but he most certainly benefits from its corruption..
Being president of the entire UNC system is an incredibly important job. We can, and must, do better than an openly partisan, morally corrupt career politician.
The Daily Tar Heel at UNC-Chapel Hill
Burr’s itchy Twitter finger
On Tuesday afternoon, the news broke that the NCAA would allow student athletes to profit off of their names and likenesses. U.S. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina was relatively quick on the Twitter trigger, suggesting a new law: “If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school,” he tweeted two hours after the news, “their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to ‘cash in’ to income taxes.”
We have no opinion yet on the NCAA’s move. But we are not so sure of why, with the many issues facing Americans, this particular issue has gotten Burr worked up.
But we are willing to suggest a better use of his time.
We would like for Burr to get the biggest microphone he can find — and maybe it’s Twitter, after all — and tell the people loudly and repeatedly that the 2020 elections are in grave danger of foreign influence in a way that might even outstrip 2016. We would like for him to tell his Senate colleagues over and over we have not done enough as a nation to protect our almost-sacred right to vote.Voting may not be as sexy a topic as college sports. But it’s more important. And it’s not even close.
Burr himself called the Russian actions “information warfare” and said in a statement the goal of the trolls was to flood social media with false reports, sow division and “breed distrust of our democratic institutions and our fellow Americans.” Republican Burr joined Democrat Mark Warner of Virginia in releasing the report, which calls for legislation that would, among other things, require social media companies to reveal who bought political ads, as TV stations are required to do.
A bill that would make such a change is sitting in the Senate and has not been acted upon. Burr can point that out.
Maybe in his next tweet, and a tweet the next the day?
The Fayetteville Observer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.