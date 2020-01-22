Predictable partisan potshot from a subservient board
Seldom has an utterly predictable pronouncement of such insignificance received the kind of over-blown coverage as did the University of North Carolina Board of Governors’ unanimous resolution last week in support of the miserly budget bill crafted by the leaders of the General Assembly.
More than support for an inadequate budget, it was a blatant partisan potshot at Gov. Roy Cooper and the Democrats in the legislature — by the Republican UNC Board — who have been pressing for greater resources for education, including UNC.
It was Cooper after all, who vetoed the budget as vastly inadequate to meet the pressing needs of the state — particularly education and UNC. Democrats in the legislature have backed Cooper and demanded the legislative leadership do more. Legislative Democrats won’t relent, and rightly so, until legislative leaders adequately fund the states needs rather than sacrifice the state’s well-being to support increased corporate tax cuts.
While this all may not qualify as fake news, it certainly did little to fully inform North Carolinians about the real issues concerning the financial health and well-being of the UNC system. If the schools are suffering from neglect, it has been because of the decade-long assault on public education by the legislative leadership. Need proof? The system is on its third president since 2011 for starters. The colossally bad decision to negotiate, settle and pay the Sons of Confederate Veterans millions is another.
The problem here isn’t the people who are fighting against all odds to do better by our universities. The crisis is the current management — from the legislative leadership to the UNC board it appoints that demands passage of a budget that doesn’t do the job.
WRAL
Trump’s strange vendetta against wind turbines
Sometimes, President Trump seems crazy like a fox, playing his biggest supporters, biggest critics and many in the news media the way Charlie Daniels plays his fiddle. Then, other times, he seems rather like Uncle Bub at the Christmas party, railing on about Viet Cong nail salons infiltrating the mall.
The president was at it again over the holidays when — along with low-flush toilets and energy-saving light bulbs — he went off on a riff against wind-power turbines. Why Mr. Trump has a bee in his bonnet against wind power, no one really knows. In any case, he will throw any argument he can against wind power. Many, frankly, don’t hold water.
Last year, he claimed wind turbines cause cancer, which was news to medical researchers.
More recently, Mr. Trump has been grieving for all the birds shredded to bits by those vicious rotating blades. There’s a little truth here. The Audubon Society estimates that between 140,000 and 330,000 birds are killed each year by wind turbines. Scientists, however, point out that the toll is a tiny fraction compared to the billion birds killed each year by running into buildings, especially glass-covered or illuminated skyscrapers. (Some have T-R-U-M-P spelled out on the side.)
The president was also concerned about “fumes.” Those “fumes,” however, are minuscule, compared with the tons of mercury, lead, sulfur dioxide, heavy metals and other noxious stuff spewing from the smokestacks of coal-fired power plants, which Mr. Trump professes to love dearly.
Our president’s feud with wind power would be so much covfefe, except that his attitude trickles down. Republicans in North Carolina’s General Assembly, for example, keep trying to ban wind turbines from most of eastern North Carolina, in the theory that these would interfere with military operations. This threat appears to be news to the Pentagon.
Fortunately, those bills have been voted down or otherwise quashed so far. Wind power can’t answer all of America’s energy needs, but it fulfills a lot of the bill. One study, for example, estimates that wind power could generate nearly 300 million kilowatts of electricity, enough power to turn on 11 million LED lights. We can’t afford to throw that away.
Wilmington StarNews
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.