Best path on coal-ash cleanup costs is compromise
Duke Energy wants its customers to pay for the cleanup and disposal of millions of tons of toxic coal ash. Given Duke’s mishandling of coal ash, that cost should be paid by shareholders. More recently, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein filed a formal appeal to the N.C. Supreme Court asking it to overturn a state regulators decision that allows Duke to pass hundreds of millions in costs to customers.
Now, the price tag for disposing of that coal ash has gone up. Way up. Should that change the calculation the N.C. Utilities Commission must make in deciding who foots the bill?
In an agreement with the state Department of Environmental Quality last month, Duke agreed to dig up nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six sites in North Carolina. DEQ said the excavation would be the largest coal-ash clean up in U.S. history, and it comes with a significant sticker price: $8-9 billion.
Duke officials say, as they have all along, that it followed industry standards and was operating under strict state supervision with coal ash management. Duke also believes that it has acted “reasonably and prudently” based on historic norms, Alex Glenn, Duke’s senior vice president for state and federal for state and federal regulatory legal support, told the editorial board Thursday.
But Duke knew for years that its handling of coal ash presented a potential hazard, and the utility also violated state environmental laws. Instead of doing what officials agreed to this month, the utility has long chosen the less expensive, not most responsible, path on coal ash.
Still, $8-9 billion is about three times Duke’s 2018 profit. While it’s tempting to want the utility to face the burden and feel the sting of its mistakes, it’s more realistic to find a seam between what Duke should pay and what it reasonably can pay without compromising the service it provides to customers. It’s also true that Duke’s customers have historically benefited from below-average bills, in part thanks to cost-saving decisions on coal ash removal.
Duke’s next rate hike requests, which include more than $1 billion in ash management costs the utility wants to recover, are before the Utilities Commission now. As unrealistic as it might be to expect Duke shareholders to absorb billions of dollars of ash management, it’s equally unfair to fully pass that burden on to low-income customers who could see their bills rise by hundreds of dollars a year from coal ash repercussions.
Commissioners should find the fairest solution — even if it’s not the most just resolution — for this Duke rate hike request and the ones surely to come.
Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh
How much sewage did Greensboro spill? A lot.
The city of Greensboro discharged 675,450 gallons of untreated sewage into parts of Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River, after record rainfall last week overwhelmed wastewater treatment systems.
On Feb. 6, Greensboro received 3.69 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record of 2 inches was set in 1955.
As required by state law, the city issued press releases listing the amounts and addresses of the spills. “The area was cleaned and lime was spread on ground surface areas,” a city spokesperson wrote.
Because of the volume of water, the pollution was likely diluted in the creek before it reached towns and cities downstream.
A spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said the agency is investigating several wastewater overflows that occurred because of the storm.
How much is 675,000 gallons?
- The state of Maine produced 675,000 gallons of maple syrup in 2016.
- An Olympic-size swimming pool holds about 660,000 gallons of water.
- The amount is equal to 21,774 barrels of beer.
- It would take 1,054 hours for an Airbus ACJ319 to burn through 675,000 gallons of fuel.
Lisa Sorg, NC Policy Watch Progressive Pulse blog
