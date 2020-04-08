Ted Cruz was wrong about protest and likely knows it
Charlotte abortion protesters David and Jason Benham got a surprise surge of publicity this weekend, thanks to a U.S. senator who selfishly decided that a moment of political opportunity was more important than a message of public health.
The Benham brothers were among a group of 50 abortion clinic protesters that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police attempted to disperse Saturday because they were in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Eight members were arrested when they declined multiple orders to leave the gathering outside A Preferred Women’s Health Center on Latrobe Drive, according to police.
The arrests weren’t the first for Love Life, the Charlotte-based group that opposes abortion. On March 25, four members were arrested in Greensboro for similarly violating coronavirus restrictions of that city and Guilford County.
“This is an unconstitutional arrest,” tweeted Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas. “@BenhamBrothers exercising core First Amendment rights. PEACEFULLY. In a way fully consistent w/ public safety. Because elected Dems are pro-abortion, they are abusing their power—in a one-sided way—to silence pregnancy counselors.”
Apparently, Cruz couldn’t be bothered to do a little homework before popping off. Had he done so, he might’ve learned that the Love Life members were in fact violating COVID-19 orders, including Mecklenburg’s very specific restrictions on non-essential travel and activities. Abortion protests — or “public counseling” of this kind — are not among the activities currently allowed in Charlotte.
Let’s be clear: So long as those protesters make their case without violating ordinances and laws, their speech is ordinarily considered protected. Just not right now in Charlotte. Constitutional freedoms, including speech, are not absolute. They’re weighted against public health and safety considerations, and courts have long had no problem with restrictions like those in North Carolina and other states so long as they are applied and enforced evenly.
Cruz, who graduated from Harvard Law School, should know this. It’s pretty likely he does. His support of the abortion protesters was a political pantomime. It was a cheap play for fist pumps, but it comes with a cost: As our country enters perhaps its most trying week with COVID-19, our leaders should be delivering the opposite message. They should be telling Americans that other than essential activities, you need to stay at home. Even when you don’t want to. Even if you think you have something important to do or say.
Contrary messages only encourage those who believe that the COVID-19 crisis is overblown or that no one will be hurt by their individual flouting of public health guidelines. They’re wrong. The Charlotte protesters, by ignoring what’s best for themselves and others, were wrong. Ted Cruz, by giving their protest his Senate stamp of approval, was dangerously and shamelessly wrong.
Every one of us can do our part by doing The Five
The novel coronavirus passed a concerning milestone this weekend — more than 1 million people across the globe are now infected, with all signs showing its trajectory is steeply on the rise. The U.S. accounts for nearly a quarter of new infections. Thousands of Americans have died, already more than double those lost in the 9/11 attacks.
Now, more than ever, we must remember the mantra that some are using during the era of COVID-19: “Do the Five.” It’s a handy way to remember best practices according to public health officials to try to mitigate an extremely infectious disease:
1. Stay home as much as possible.
2. Keep a safe distance (at least six feet).
3. Wash your hands often.
4. Cover your cough (crook of elbow is best).
5. Sick? Call ahead to your doctor or health department.
Americans are getting a sharp reminder about item 1, staying home. An estimated 300 million people are living in states that have enacted stay-at-home orders, according to USA Today, a figure that represents 90% of the country. The orders, including in North Carolina, allow travel only in limited circumstances and allow only essential businesses and services to continue.
But all stay-at-home orders are not the same, and there has been wide variation between what’s allowed in different states.
So that means individual responsibility is still a big part of keeping ourselves, our families and other people safe. Government has a role to play but it starts with each individual.
