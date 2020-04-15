Rash actions can have life-and-death costs
North Carolinians are eager to get back to work. We’re itching to get back to our lives.
But there’s a cost. And that is what politicians need to keep in mind before they say, as state Sen. Bob Steinberg of Chowan County recently did, that continuing Gov. Roy Cooper’s “stay-at-home” order past April 30 would be far more devastating than the virus “at its worst.” Protesters in Raleigh Tuesday echoed that sentiment.
Yet every day we see what “at its worst” is: Grandparents who will never hug a grandchild; parents who won’t see a child’s milestone achievements; and even children who will be denied the joys of youth because of this deadly virus. The evidence already seems to be showing that spread of the virus is slowed by adhering to the safety measures now in place.
The legislature may be itching to play to its political base and pass legislation to force an end to Gov. Cooper’s orders limiting public contact.
But the governor has carefully considered the broadest impacts of his decisions and sought a wide range of advice before making them. He has said wholesale lifting of the executive orders could result in hospitals being overwhelmed with patients. That, Cooper said, would be a “catastrophe.”
He isn’t alone. Mark McClellan, director of the Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University and former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug administration, said the orders have “been really important in containing the spread of this epidemic.”
Recovering from the physical, economic and emotional trauma of this pandemic will not be easy or instant. Neither Cooper nor the General Assembly possesses the ability to magically stir a potion to make COVID-19 disappear. They do have important resources at their command and the opportunity to consider the best information and advice available.
The best course for our General Assembly is to work with the governor to: Knowledgeably weigh options; understand all the potential consequences; and make decisions that will provide a full recovery that benefits the greatest number of North Carolinians while leaving the fewest in deadly jeopardy.
Capitol Broadcasting Co.
So really? How much safer are we by wearing a mask?
The Centers for Disease Control has changed its guidelines on homemade coronavirus masks, recommending that Americans wear the cloth coverings over their noses and mouths whenever in public. One thing hasn’t changed, however: Officials still say the masks aren’t for protecting the wearer from getting COVID-19. They’re for preventing wearers who have the virus from spreading it.
We wondered: Why not both? So we asked Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, North Carolina’s health director and the chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services.
It’s about “source containment,” Tilson says. Because a mask is close to your nose and mouth, she says, it’s more effective at preventing respiratory drops from getting airborne.
But, she says, that does work both ways. “If you’re out in public and you’re within three to six feet of a person, then your mask can give you a layer of protection.”
So, masks can be good for the wearer, too. But again, Tilson says, people should not grow overconfident about being out in public just because of the bandana over your face. And if you are wearing a mask, make sure you use it correctly. That means:
1) Cover both your mouth and nose, and don’t move it to speak.
2) Don’t touch it. It might have respiratory droplets on it.
3) Touch the strings but not the mask when you remove it, dispose of it, or throw it in the wash.
The most important tip of all is — you guessed it — stay at home. North Carolinians have largely been social distancing, and because of that, models continue to show improved outcomes for the state. “We’re doing better,” Tilson says, “but we’re not out of the woods.”
Charlotte Observer and (Raleigh) News & Observer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.