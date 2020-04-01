It’s much too early to back off restrictions
N.C. Senate Leader Phil Berger has been soliciting ideas recently from lawmakers on how to help rescue the state’s economy from the damage the coronavirus is inflicting. Among the suggestions: Allow some easing of Gov. Roy Cooper’s order this month that closed dining areas in North Carolina restaurants. That easing would theoretically be for those restaurants where workers and diners can practice safe social distancing — perhaps those that have the capacity for outdoor seating, a Berger spokesman told the Editorial Board.
The desire is understandable. Bottom lines — both business and personal — are cratering across North Carolina. Lawmakers are seeing local economies wither before their eyes. Everyone would like everyone to get back to work, and while reopening restaurants or other businesses anytime in the next month should be out of the question, the discussion of when and how that might be done safely is legitimate.
What we do know is that public health officials believe that stay-at-home orders and business closures work. They slow the spread of the virus, and they could flatten the curve of infections so that hospitals are not overwhelmed. As long as new coronavirus infections continue to spike, North Carolina should resist any temptation to pull back on stay at home and business restrictions.
When the infection rate begins to meaningfully decline, lawmakers and leaders should discuss the possibility of easing guidelines on low-risk businesses, but those decisions should always err on the side of public health and be backed by data, not guesses.
The News & Observer of Raleigh and The Charlotte Observer
N.C. COVID-19 response is an opportunity to do more
North Carolina is in a financial position to begin responding to the most immediate and urgent needs presented by the COVID-19 outbreak.
There is a $4 billion surplus in our unemployment trust fund to help the hundreds of thousands of workers suddenly without jobs; there’s about $2 billion in the “rainy-day” fund to address a variety of urgent needs; $74 million in a disaster relief fund); $186 million is available as a cushion for increased demands of the state’s Medicaid program; and because of the failure to fully adopt a new state budget there’s $2.2 billion available from money that was not used for teacher pay increases and other basic government needs.
Don’t cheer too much. A recent report from the Pew Trust offers a sobering caution. It ranks North Carolina 16th from the bottom in number of days the state could operate on “rainy-day” funds only and 21st in all funds.
Getting past the setbacks of pandemic related “stay-at-home” orders; physical distancing and disruptions to the most basic routines of our lives is important — but not enough.
Before this pandemic there were significant unmet needs in North Carolina. Those needs will still be there when it is over. Leaders must plan to quickly come out of this crisis. Failure will extend the state’s problems.
It is all the more important NOW to fund public education; provide for a significant statewide construction bond program for schools and other needed infrastructure; support enrollment growth at our public universities and community colleges; provide for proper staffing and technology so our prisons are safe and secure; and assure affordable broadband connectivity everywhere in the state. There’s no debate as to the need.
In the midst of this pandemic, it is truly remarkable that our legislature isn’t making its first priority expansion of Medicaid — a move that will cost the state little but provide needed care for those most vulnerable and provide critical support for health care facilities around the state. It is ideology run amok.
This is happening by choice. In the last decade taxes were cut and they were shifted onto personal income taxes and sales tax collections. Now is the time to spread the burden of paying for government more broadly and make additional investments to guarantee a good future for all North Carolinians.
WRAL
