One February weekend we found ourselves in three churches in one 24-hour period.
I am, I confess, a bit nerdy about churches.
The first worship service I recall was in my grandmother’s country church in western North Carolina. I was around 9 and sitting with my friend Robin as the sermon went on and on. I could usually distract myself by contemplating the pattern of old creek stones in the walls and the wide view of green tobacco fields that stretched toward the dark Craggy Mountains.
That morning, however, the pastor became so animated that he shook his clip-on tie loose at the top, causing it to flip over his tie bar. And there it continued to bounce to the rhythm of hellfire and brimstone. We giggled. He called us down from the pulpit. And as my grandmother’s steely eyes narrowed at me across the little sanctuary, I knew I was in trouble.
Regular church attendance during my growing-up years solidified my love for worship, Scripture and music. My life-long affinity for hymns and choral music began with singing in the Swannanoa Presbyterian Church choir as a teenager.
That weekend in February we were in three very different churches. A wedding on Saturday afternoon filled a majestic Gothic sanctuary. Sunday morning we celebrated the christening of our granddaughter in a lovely historic chapel. Sunday evening we gathered for dinner at the church where we’ve been members nearly 40 years.
Three holy spaces, each animated by love.
We read conflicting evidence about whether religion is good for us. It is said both that Christianity teaches empathy and reinforces bigotry. That children who grow up with a faith are stronger, and that children who grow up without are better off.
My lot has long been cast as a faith seeker. Duke Divinity School professor Kate Bowler’s comment in a recent interview resonated with me: “It’s somehow in there, the feeling that I am not for no reason.”
Churches are far from perfect. Some do actual harm, as we’ve seen in the COVID-19 crisis. A church with a message that’s overtly political can be divisive, and a church that’s not engaged with community issues and needs might be just a social club. Most churches are stuck in patterns of segregation. Many have no place for people who identify as LGBTQ. And so on.
And Lord, how they disagree. Over big things like Scripture, the budget, and style of worship. But also over the color of the new carpet and where to put the donated candlesticks.
What then is the value in such an imperfect community?
I’m inspired by the faith communities in the Bible. They struggled, they wandered, they fought, they failed. But their leaders called them back again and again — to worship, to love God and neighbor, to demand justice for the poor and outcast. To be kind and faithful, remembering who — and Whose — they were.
I appreciate that same call — back to community, back to faithfulness, back to hope.
I don’t go to church because I’ve found all the answers there. As Episcopal priest Lauren F. Winner says, “Some days I’m not sure if my faith is riddled with doubt or whether, graciously, my doubt is riddled with faith.” At church I meet other seekers.
I’ve missed our church gathering during this time of social distancing. I miss the music that sustains my soul. But mostly I miss the people. Worshipping together builds and maintains that complex of relationships called community. It’s been especially hard to be apart with the familiar world seeming to crumble around us.
It’s a good time to recall how the Hebrew people must have felt as they stumbled back to a decimated land after years of exile. Thankfully their faith leaders had continued to call to them through the darkest of times. So have ours, via Facebook and Zoom and email.
They call us back to community, back to faithfulness, back to hope.
