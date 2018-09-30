Ah, October. Fall weather, football, mountain apples and all things pumpkin. But let’s not forget the ribbons — the Pepto-pink ribbons that are about to sprout from a plethora of advertising campaigns, as if tiny pink ribbon seeds had suddenly been thrown into the autumn breeze to be scattered everywhere we turn.
Yes, it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
I’m no expert on breast cancer, although I know more than I wish I did. I was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago.
But for all the good that the breast cancer awareness campaign has done, I think it has also caused many to feel that we can relax — that we have breast cancer licked and can now move it into the category of Cancers that Can Be Cured. And that pink ribbon is so pretty, so feminine!
(As an aside: Many of those companies hawking pink-ribbon-festooned products give a very small percentage of their profits to actual breast cancer research. If you are going to buy them because you’re motivated to donate to research, make sure you know how much of your hard-earned cash is going to go there. Or you could donate directly to foundations that raise funds for research for breast or other cancers.)
I’m no Scrooge when it comes to the need to increase awareness of the need for early detection of breast cancer and the value of research dollars. When I received my diagnosis I was — and remain — grateful for the research dollars that brought about advances in detection and treatment that have allowed more women to survive. But from the moment my radiologist handed me a notebook emblazoned with the pink ribbon, I disliked the symbol. I didn’t want the damn ribbon. I didn’t want to shop in the mastectomy shop bedecked with those ribbons. I just wanted to live.
Other cancers get nowhere near the attention and research funding. Can you name the color of the ribbon that represents pancreatic cancer? (It’s purple.) The breast cancer five-year survival rate is 89 percent; the pancreatic cancer five-year survival rate is 7 percent. Which research needs our money more?
Even lung cancer, the cancer to which the most deaths can be attributed in both men and women worldwide (about twice as many women die of lung cancer as die of breast cancer), lags behind breast cancer in research dollars. Of course, smoking is the biggest reason for those deaths — so why aren’t the retailers out there hawking fall apparel and the latest cosmetics with white (did you know?) lung cancer ribbons? We might also consider why so little research funding is directed toward smoking-prevention campaigns. Could corporate interests be involved?
“Oh for God’s sake,” you say, “the pink ribbon campaign is doing good.” Yes, but arguably it’s also doing harm because breast cancer gets so much of the attention and therefore the research dollars. The federal funding so vital to cancer research has been flat for several years and, as we’ve just seen, is subject to political machinations. I presume there is competition for those dollars.
But if I have breast cancer, what’s my beef?
Well, actually that’s not exactly what I have now, even though the cancerous cells are breast cancer cells. The cancer that will likely kill me originated in my breast, but cancer in the breast doesn’t kill. Breast cancer that metastasizes elsewhere in the body is what kills. And about 30 percent of breast cancer patients will end up with a metastatic recurrence, which is not a fun fact to face. Perhaps we should face it, however, because that is a lot of people. My cancer is called stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, or MBC. We have our own ribbon and I had never seen its blue, green and pink stripes until I received my diagnosis.
Until recently, very few of the breast cancer research bucks benefited MBC patients. New drugs are extending life expectancy, for which I’m grateful. And I’ve read that there’s promising research around immunotherapy. But MBC still only gets between 2 percent and 5 percent of the massive amount of research dollars directed toward breast cancer, according to the Metavivor website, www.metavivor.org. Metavivor is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization that seeks to raise research money and awareness for people who have received a diagnosis of MBC. Charity Navigator gives it a four-star rating.
According to Metavivor, it is the only U.S. organization dedicated to annually awarding money for research into stage 4 breast cancer. (Donations can be made through its website.) And that’s not a typo — it’s Metavivor because metastatic breast cancer does not have very many survivors.
Yet there are thousands of women out here like me (and a few men) who would like very much to live beyond the average expectation of 2½ to three years after MBC is diagnosed. Funding a little education and publicity might be a good way to stir interest in funding more research. Let’s start with a few facts: Any stage of original breast cancer can recur as MBC; some people are diagnosed with the original breast cancer and MBC at the same time; and MBC cannot be cured.
As another MBC website says, “With metastatic breast cancer, the goal of treatment is to shrink or weaken the cancer, manage symptoms and side effects and prevent the cancer from spreading further” (Metastatic Breast Cancer Network, http://mbcn.org). The status NED (or NEAD) — no evidence of disease — is the coveted gold standard for MBC patients, but it is almost always a temporary status. Most of us will take just being stable, without further disease progression. Several lines of treatments exist, so when one does not work or stops working the oncologist will try another or seek out a clinical trial — but eventually the cancer almost always wins.
So when the ubiquitous pink ribbons roll out this fall, I hope we can ponder the implications of appropriating breast cancer for corporate profit and think a little bit too about the research dollars needed for other cancers, including MBC.
By all means, let’s continue to work for a cure and earlier detection for breast cancer. But perhaps we can also remember our friends, family and neighbors with MBC and other cancers and diseases who also desperately need a cure, better therapies ... and a few more years.