Recent efforts to exclude immigrants and refugees, attack voting rights and promote white supremacy have stunned both liberals and conservatives. Tempting as it is to blame President Trump, he has only encouraged the “us” who already disdained “them” and are driven to deny them access to America’s promise.
Witness the last-ditch effort of North Carolina’s legislative leaders to preserve their voter ID law. These laws are the latest fad in preventing “them” from voting — them being the poor and minorities. In 2011, The Nation reported on the efforts of the American Legislative Executive Council (ALEC) to draft model laws to disenfranchise voters who would not support conservative causes. (John Nichols, July 12, 2011). North Carolina happily jumped on that bandwagon.
But we have nothing on North Dakota, where the GOP succeeded in unseating Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp. Because they needed to limit the Native American vote to win, they passed an innovative law that stipulated voters must provide proof of a residential address — not just a P.O. box. Many living on reservations don’t have and can’t easily obtain that address.
These efforts should not stun us; they are, in fact, as American as apple pie. From the time when poll taxes and literacy tests were enacted to keep newly enfranchised black Americans from voting, the powerful have attempted to draft exclusionary laws that can survive legal challenge and seem on their face sensible enough to garner citizen support.
Consider the requirement of a picture ID to vote, with the common justification that everyone can obtain one at no cost. Eleven percent of Americans lack such an ID. If you think it’s easy and free to get one, I recommend you undertake the challenge of obtaining a “Real ID” as a married woman who changed her name. Then imagine doing that without a passport, bank account, car or computer.
In his book “The Guarded Gate,” Daniel Okrent offers fascinating insight into the early 20th century iteration of this quest to shut “them” out (and thus prevent them from ultimately voting). Anti-immigrant fervor fueled this effort, directed at “the wretched refuse” of southern and eastern European shores — Catholics, Italians, Jews and Slavs, who lacked Protestant, white, “Nordic” lineage.
Elite Bostonians and New Yorkers wanted to exclude them and worked for decades in a bi-partisan effort to enact a literacy test for admission (which was never about literacy). One failed aspect of their scheming was based on language — a requirement that to immigrate, one had to prove proficiency in the language of one’s country of origin. It was a clever ruse to exclude Jews, whose primary language was Yiddish.
Just as in our time, the quest to shut the gate to America against those deemed undesirable morphed into overt racist and anti-semitic rhetoric, supported then by the baseless “science” of eugenics that had become popular. Congress ultimately bought into the fake science, acting “to preserve the country.” Exclusionary immigration policies, anti-Semitic sentiments and more restrictive voting became effectively enshrined in the law with the passage of the Immigration Act of 1924. How? By establishing immigration quotas based on the 1890 census, by then more than 30 years out of date, taken prior to the influx of the “undesirables.”
We can draw a direct line from America’s eugenics-based exclusionary rhetoric and policies to those later adopted by Nazi Germany with disastrous consequences.
Again today we hear that we need to save “our” country from “them” — Muslims, Hispanics and Latinos, non-whites. Just as they were a century ago, such rhetoric and policies are dangerous. They demean the contributions diverse people make to our nation. They surely contradict the noble vision of America as the shining beacon on the hill embracing the “tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Most importantly, policies based in bigotry undermine the democratic ideals of equality and fairness that vitally undergird our Constitution. They always have and they always will.
