We are the orphanage girls
We wear our hair in curls
We wear our dungarees
Way up above our knees
We wear the big boys’ shirts
We are the biggest flirts
When we go out with boys
We treat them just like toys.
I learned that ditty as a teenager growing up in the Presbyterian Home for Children in Black Mountain. We girls sang it with relish while we cooked and cleaned and canned and ironed mountains of shirts for the boys, week in and week out. (No wonder we imagined treating them “just like toys”!)
My beloved mother died suddenly the spring I was 8. Our family was not well-off, and my father was an alcoholic. His mother, my elderly grandmother, was not able to raise another child. When he dumped me on her, it wasn’t long before she decided I should go live in the nearby children’s home that her little Presbyterian church supported.
And so on a cold day in early January the Home’s superintendent drove up. I got in his car with my suitcase and rode away to a strange new life with 50 other children, a bunk in a large dormitory, and bells that woke us up and called us to meals.
I thought about my childhood when I listened to Anderson Cooper’s interview with Stephen Colbert. The subject was grief. When asked about how he viewed the deaths of his father and two brothers in a plane crash when he was 10 years old, Colbert affirmed that he was grateful for that experience. Cooper was incredulous. How could Colbert be grateful?
His response resonated with me: He was grateful because that experience had given him an awareness of other people’s loss, allowing him to connect with others who were suffering and to love more deeply. Even though he still grieved, he could appreciate that gift of empathy.
I am fortunate to live a privileged life now, but I haven’t forgotten what it is like to be poor, to feel unwanted, to lose in an instant what matters most. And while I sometimes fail, I believe in empathizing with those who struggle.
Empathy is in short supply in what Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger recently called our “culture of cruelty.” Times columnist Nicholas Kristof refers to our “casual cruelty.” We feel free (especially online) to respond with contempt to others’ misfortunes.
Kristof and his wife have written a book that details the terrible turns of a family with whom he grew up — addiction, poverty, despair and early death. In a subsequent column he analyzed how some commenters responded: to blame those who suffer. They are lazy; they made bad choices; they lack personal responsibility.
When that is our reflexive posture, there is no room for empathy. And where there is no empathy, there is no willingness to consider cultural causes and policy solutions for the problems that cause such suffering.
“Not my problem” becomes our political posture and our religious creed.
Empathy at its simplest is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. Empathy is at the foundation of most religions, yet even people of faith often fail to empathize with those who suffer.
We need to re-learn empathy. Our country faces a wealth of human crises. Income inequality threatens to destroy families and destabilize the country. We dehumanize suffering immigrants, separating children from parents. Mass incarceration, addiction and poverty create despair.
Last week a reader wrote to me that we needed to “use our brains as well as our hearts” in making decisions in our country. Yes. But empathizing with those who suffer is essential to making intelligent, responsible and humane decisions.
Having a difficult childhood doesn’t guarantee an empathetic adult, just as a carefree childhood doesn’t prevent someone from feeling another’s misery. But I’m grateful for the bent toward empathy.
Like Colbert, I found a gift in what I most wish had not happened.
