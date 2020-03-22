When I was a young girl at the children’s home where I grew up, there was no more exciting day than when donated clothing arrived. We went through the bags gleefully, hoping to find something to expand our meager wardrobes.
Just like you and me, those kind donors put all sorts of clothing in their bags. Do you ever survey your clothes and think, “No one will want this” — but stuff it in anyway? Well, that’s how a bunch of giggling girls often pulled out garments not intended for children and way past well-worn.
Charity has its limits, even in a children’s home. One day a local grocery distributor drove up with hundreds of boxes of unsold cookies that we stacked in the storage room. They tasted so bad that eventually our housemothers used them as punishment. “You want a snack? Fine. Take a box of those cookies and don’t get up till they’re gone.”
But there are more significant ways charity has its limits, as we can see in the hunger and malnutrition problems that plague our communities.
My neighborhood conducts an inspiring annual “Running of the Balls” fundraiser for local food pantries. Many of us support BackPack Beginnings, A Simple Gesture, Greensboro Urban Ministry and other nonprofits that supply food. Our charity helps feed hungry people.
But charity is limited in what it can do. The plain truth is that it takes public policy to effectively address hunger. That is why the organization Bread for the World (www.bread.org) exists — to lobby bipartisan members of Congress for food aid and support in the federal budget.
Bread graphically illustrates this necessity with grocery bags. If 20 empty brown grocery bags represent the food needed, only one of those bags will be filled by charity. The other 19 require government support.
And yet in this budget year once again deep cuts are proposed to SNAP, the principal vehicle for domestic food aid. The exaggerations of dependency, laziness and fraud persist.
The nonprofit, nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported in 2013 that “The overwhelming majority of SNAP recipients who can work do so.” The center also noted a 1% rate of fraud. Most SNAP beneficiaries are children, seniors and people with disabilities. Is their dependence really an issue?
Thankfully, over several decades a bipartisan coalition in Congress has resisted making these cuts.
But even government food aid cannot solve the underlying problem that causes hunger: poverty.
My preacher friend Frank Dew likes to tell a story about an overflowing sink. The water pours out, flooding the floor. We run for the mop and bucket, which is a helpful and good response. But it’s only a stopgap measure: Unless we also turn off the water, we are never going to solve the problem.
So it is with hunger and malnutrition. We must address hunger through public policies that provide both domestic and international food aid.
But if we want to eradicate hunger we must also support policies that address the structural roots of poverty. In the language of one of the Bible’s most consistent moral themes, that means advocating for economic justice for the poor. Admonitions to regularly cancel debts and pay fair wages, for example, pervade Scripture — ancient moral and economic policies to mitigate poverty.
Ultimately, reducing hunger and malnutrition supports increased job productivity, fewer health problems, school success and other benefits for society as well as individuals.
Bread is committed to ending hunger, and much progress has been made. As travel guru and Bread ambassador Rick Steves puts it, “Ending hunger is possible. We can do it because we care, or we can do it because it’ll make our world more stable. Or we can do it for both reasons.”
By all means, we should continue our charity. But know that charity has its limits.
