Far be it from a Quaker to argue for statuary.
Traditional Quaker meetinghouses are starkly plain, lacking even typical Christian symbols, let alone statues. Quaker theology is careful about outward representations of inward realities.
Thus, I’m very hesitant to weigh in on the growing conversation about the statues of Nathanael Greene in his namesake city. As a Quaker myself, I have no inclination to erect statues or argue for them. And I’m not particularly attached to the representations of Greene, even though he was born into a Rhode Island Quaker family.
Yes, he is a conversation-starter as a “fighting Quaker,” but we don’t really claim him as “one of our own.” He was “disowned” as a teenager for “frequenting a tavern” and for joining the Rhode Island militia.
But if, as many argue, statues are great teachers of history, I would hope that there might be meaningful conversations about Greene — whatever the ultimate decision might be about the fate of his pigeon roost likenesses at the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and the downtown Greensboro traffic circle. He is a good representative of the complexities involved in the disputations about whom we appropriately honor.
Yes, Greene was a slave owner. There is no excuse for enslaving human beings, even though his involvement with slavery was for a brief time between the end of the Revolutionary War and his death at the age of 43 in 1786.
Although he had spoken against slavery previously, he purchased enslaved persons to work on the lands he was awarded by the U.S. government for his military service and to help repay the enormous debt he had incurred in feeding and clothing his troops out of his own pocket.
Does his participation in chattel slavery relegate him to the class of historical figures who need to be removed from public places? How do we weigh the fact of his slaveholding against the reasons his statues were erected?
Careful analysis of when and why most of the statues were erected that are now being pulled down indicates that their intention was to re-frame the Confederate cause and to support white supremacy in the post-Reconstruction era of Jim Crow.
Greene’s statue in the National Military Park honors his role in a decisive battle in the American war of independence, the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. The figure of Greene in the Holliday roundabout at Greene and McGee was dedicated in 2008 to recognize the bicentennial of the founding of Greensborough in 1808.
Are his statues useful in calling attention to the debates within the local Quaker community during the Revolutionary War about adherence to religious tradition and the call to patriotism during the rebellion?
Greene wrote to the local Quaker community asking for provisions for his troops, which was provided out of human concern even while most Quakers refused to bear arms or rebel against a government that had been “duly appointed.” But they also felt compelled out of human concern to assist British troops who fell in the battles.
Both Greene and Cornwallis left their dead and wounded on the battlefield as they retreated, expecting the Quaker community to tend to them — and they did. The Friends meetinghouse was used as a hospital, and the British and American soldiers who died were buried together in a mass grave in the New Garden graveyard. What lessons might be learned from these events?
And could even Greene’s ownership of enslaved persons be a point to discuss in the context of Quakers’ abandoning slavery in the 1770s? While Greene held slaves, his former co-religionists not only abandoned the practice but many became leading abolitionists, including local “conductors” on the Underground Railroad Vestal and Alethea Coffin and Levi and Catharine Coffin. What accounts for such varying ethical decisions?
Would this disparity in response to people of color promote attention to the Black communities west of where African Americans had typically lived — Warnersville, Terra Cotta, and Woodyside — a result of Quaker and freed people’s cooperation?
Or perhaps attention to this former Friend could be the catalyst for conversation about the price paid by later Quakers in Greensboro in the 1950s and 1960s as they worked with the African American community for integration of public schools even as Quaker institutions remained segregated?
Several paid a price for their advocacy by losing jobs and businesses while many Quakers remained supporters of the status quo. Not just Greene, but Friends have a “checkered” past, too! That, too, has lessons to teach us.
There are certainly other ways to study this history and these complexities without statues, but I hope — whatever the outcome of the current debates might be — that we’ll take the opportunity to look at the compromised life of “national hero” Nathanael Greene and recognize our own compromises and learn from our city’s own connections to compromised pasts.
It is more important that Greensboro represent the highest in moral and ethical ideals than it is to hold onto a name, but if considering that name calls attention to those ideals, all the better.
Whether an outward “symbol” remains or not, let’s be serious about considering the realities that Greene represents — and learn from them.
