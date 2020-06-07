Greensboro native Mary Small was in Lafayette Square on Monday when police forcefully cleared peaceful demonstrators to make way for President Trump’s walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church. Here is her account, first posted on her Facebook page. This reprinted version is lightly edited.
I want to share something with all of you, because I want you to come with me when I go back.
Tonight, another local organizer and I went downtown to drop off supplies around 5:30. Curfew was set for 7. We planned to stay for a while, expecting things to stay relatively calm until closer to 7. I told my kids I’d be home for bedtime.
We started at 16th and H., facing a wall of police in riot gear. Almost as soon as we arrived, chants of “take off your gas masks” rose up, so we knew what was coming when police began shooting gas pellets. We were all kneeling on the ground, hands in the air, chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot” and “Black Lives Matter” and “George Floyd” and “Breonna Taylor.”
I mention this not because this is how all protesters should act, but because I don’t know how else to describe how completely one-sided the attack was.
We were kneeling. With our hands in the air. Long before curfew.
Not long after, with no real warning, police advanced aggressively — more tear gas, flash bangs and firecrackers exploding on the ground. We now know that it was to clear a path for Donald Trump’s photo op, but in the moment it felt completely chaotic and senseless.
It was.
People began to run, an exceptionally calm black woman began yelling “Walk! walk!,” others took up the call, and people slowed down so we didn’t trample one another in the crushing smoke.
My friend and I accidentally ended up on the front lines. Which meant that I was very close to the next round of flash bangs. They exploded, everything went silent, and I was hit with (I think) a piece of shrapnel. My head snapped back, then forward, and my sunglasses flew off my face.
In the eerie silence that followed, I thought, “I wonder if I’m bleeding,” and then, “I should get my sunglasses.” I started to reach for them, then registered the cop in full riot gear advancing toward me, screaming, but I couldn’t hear him. I jerked my hand back and my feet carried me backward. I read my friend’s lips as she asked if I was OK.
We did that dance for a while. Hands up, chant. Attack. Retreat.
I was downtown for a little over an hour tonight. After I left, police continued to push protesters farther and farther north, up into Columbia Heights. As I write this, they’ve kettled people and are proceeding with mass arrests.
That hour was incredibly intense. I’ve been watching social media, I’ve seen the viral videos, and yet somehow the police were more violent and aggressive and escalated than I’d expected.
But also ...
The protesters, y’all. They were calm, clear, grounded, and so exquisite in taking care of each other. The viral videos don’t capture, not even close, the level of discipline I saw on the ground in the hour before curfew tonight.
Fall back, stand, and declare the value of black life. Again and again and again as we choked on tear gas together. I’ve got a hell of a headache, but each throb feels a little like a love song for the people I shared the streets with tonight.
I’ve heard folks say that they don’t want to join because the protests seem wild and out of control, with no organizers calling the shots on the protester side. I thought that too. After being there tonight, I’m clear that the police are wild and out of control. But the protesters, well, the protesters gave me hope.
I got teargassed tonight. For the first time in years. But I’m heartened. And resolved.
I’m confused and uncertain about a lot. But one thing I know with clarity — we need to show up tomorrow with more people than we had today, and more people still the day after.
I’ll be back.
I’d love for you to join us. I will talk you through what I know. We’ll learn together.
We are living through unprecedented times. I’m scared, too. But I felt a nudge today to put my body where my beliefs were tugging. I’m glad I did. I hope you’ll join me.
