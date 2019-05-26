I am writing in response to the Rev. Jeff Paschal’s article, “I am a pastor. And I am pro-choice, too” (May 12).
Paschal claims that “we do not know precisely when a human life begins.”
Actually, we do. Open any biology textbook and it states that life begins at conception. The science of embryology has established this for decades.
He also states that most of us don’t “hold funerals for miscarriages” because a fetus is less valuable than one who is born. I am deeply offended by this.
Miscarriage is devastating. So, for Paschal to say that those unborn children are less valuable and that “most” don’t grieve that loss is inconsiderate, presumptuous and incorrect.
Paschal uses the “women will get dangerous back-alley abortions if it’s not legal” argument. This is like saying that we shouldn’t outlaw heroin or other destructive drugs because “people will figure out how to get it anyway.” It’s illogical. We don’t use that logic for any other issue — why use it when we’re talking about killing unborn children?
He says the government should not be able to tell a woman what to do with her body. The government, however, tells us what to do with our bodies all the time.
You can’t prostitute yourself. You can’t run through downtown Greensboro naked. These are good boundaries. Science has established the humanity of the unborn — why shouldn’t the government protect them, as well?
Paschal says that if people want to see fewer abortions, then better support should be provided. Fun fact: There are more than 2,500 pregnancy resource centers in our country, one of which exists in Greensboro. The center here provides pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD testing and treatment, classes, supplies, mentoring and more — all at no cost to clients. Centers like this stand to gain nothing from helping women. The abortion industry, however, has everything to gain by funneling women through its doors. Why? Because abortions bring in an astronomical amount of profit. Conflict of interest? You bet.
I can’t help but wonder how Paschal reconciles his position on abortion with Christianity. Scripture affirms the value of life in the womb (Psalms 139:9-11, and more). But consider the other reality of Scripture: God the Father sent his Son, Jesus Christ, as an embryo. He could have used any means to save humanity from sin, but he chose to send Jesus in the most vulnerable form. Doesn’t this reality validate the worth of unborn children?
Scripture says that all people are made in the image of God (Gen 1:27). God’s design is that his image bearers would pass his name from one generation to the next. So how can abortion — the intentional, willful destruction of a human life — be anything other than blasphemous? Unjustly killing God’s image bearers mocks him.
Further, Ephesians 5:11 commands the Christian to not only “take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them.” A Christian has the obligation to speak out against abortion.
My hope is that Paschal will reconsider his views on abortion. There are women in every congregation — including his — who suffer from past abortions. They don’t need to be told their unborn child didn’t matter. Rather, they need to be offered the truth that what they did was wrong, but healing and forgiveness are found in knowing Jesus Christ.
And a woman considering abortion doesn’t need to be escorted to the abortion facility by her church family. Instead, she needs her church family to affirm her value (and her child’s), and to walk with her during and after her pregnancy.
Women deserve better than abortion. Period.
