This has been an especially bad few weeks for people who are repulsed by racism in our country. The brutality and excessive force that black and brown people disproportionately experience at the hand of law enforcement and the failure of the legal system to deliver equal justice for them is appalling.
As a nation, we must eliminate structural impediments that contribute to this blight. In North Carolina, let’s start with changes to our body-worn camera law.
The push for police body cameras began after several high-profile police shootings in America. The hope was that they would reduce the use of force and address declining public trust in law enforcement. George Floyd’s unnecessary death in Minneapolis while in police custody was exposed because of a bystander’s video.
If not for that civilian footage, would Floyd’s family and the public have seen the police video in a timely way?
If this incident had occurred in North Carolina, the answer is: Not likely.
A law sponsored by state Rep. John Faircloth, R-High Point, and enacted by our General Assembly makes video recordings by law enforcement largely inaccessible to the people in them and to the public. It’s not impossible to see them, just really hard.
Although the law was slightly loosened in 2019, local officials, such as City Council members, cannot make recordings public or even divulge what they have seen without court approval. Even people filmed can’t view the footage unless given permission by law enforcement or by a Superior Court judge. These requirements are prohibitive, especially for people with limited time and money.
One wonders if that’s the point.
The law needs to be brought into the modern era, where transparency is expected from agencies meant to serve and protect us. Bystanders fumbling to record videos shouldn’t be our only means of effective police accountability, especially when taxpayers have footed the bill for expensive body-worn camera systems bought for that very purpose.
When Faircloth was asked about possible changes to this law, he acknowledged that the law is evolving and that he was open to looking at it again.
The time is now, Rep. Faircloth, to make good on those conciliatory words.
Show us that you aren’t afraid of transparency and accountability, which should be hallmarks of good policing. Use your position of leadership on law enforcement in the General Assembly to demonstrate that you are disturbed, too, and that you will take action in the face of systemic injustice.
Make recordings public records, unless a Superior Court judge restricts them. The default should be transparency. The exception should be restriction.
Police work, even when done right, can look grisly. We’ll learn to sort that out.
Right now, we need transparency and accountability, and from that trust has a chance to grow. It is a tangible step our legislators can take to show that they see these sickening videos and read the horrific news accounts and realize change has got to come.
The status quo isn’t delivering equal justice in America, and white male Republicans are sadly the only ones with enough power in North Carolina to do anything about it.
Rep. Faircloth, please use your privilege to help treat this sickness in our country, because America could use some good news.
