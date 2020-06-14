I agree wholeheartedly with protesters’ demands to address the systemic racism in our country. This racism was certainly one of the things that led to George Floyd’s murder. Another contributing factor was the dysfunctional relationship between police and the public.
Unfortunately, racism has no quick solutions; “The arc of the moral universe is long,” as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said. But I think it is possible to completely transform the police/public relationship in a relatively short number of years if we admit to ourselves how bad the problem is and are willing to make bold reforms.
I’ve known a lot of police officers. As a brewery owner, I hire off-duty officers for street festivals we put on. I worked years ago as a salesperson for police lights and sirens. I got to know hundreds of officers in the U.S. and in the UK during an overseas stint with my company. The vast majority of these officers are great public servants, and just plain great people. But like any group, there are “bad apples.”
In the UK, bad apples are weeded out. In the U.S., the militarized and insular culture of the police protects these bad apples until the day comes that they may kill someone.
The first necessity is to work toward some kind of uniformity in the training and arming of officers, and in violence response policies. There are 17,985 separate city, county, state and federal police agencies in this country. In the UK, there are 48. Conflict de-escalation training is not a state-wide requirement in 34 states. In eight states, there isn’t even a permanent standing body that has jurisdiction over police training standards.
We like to think of the states as “laboratories of democracy.” Right now we have 17,985 police agencies experimenting on the public, and I don’t think the lab rats are happy.
Perhaps surprisingly, people tend to do what we train them to do. According to a Justice Department report, the average police academy spends 110 hours on firearms training and eight hours on conflict de-escalation. While few officers actually fire their guns in the line of duty, there is a disturbing tendency to unholster the weapon in a misguided attempt to control a volatile situation.
How about giving equal time to firearms and conflict de-escalation training, so the two things at least carry equal weight in the officer’s mind when he or she needs to make that choice? How about treating the unholstering of a weapon the same way we do a shots-fired incident, with reports filled out and a full investigation?
Another important area for police training is mutual respect. Many officers in this country (not most I think, but many) believe respect is a one-way street. They expect deference — submissive language (“yes, officer”; “no, sir”) and immediate compliance with instructions. In the UK, if an officer told someone to do something without explanation, he would risk getting told to “get stuffed” — and would likely apologize for his rudeness and explain why he was asking.
A Reuters poll showed 47% of Americans, including 30% of Republicans, do not trust police officers to be fair. Clearly, 47% of us haven’t experienced false arrest; this high level of distrust is being driven by the simple lack of respect in routine transactions with the police.
The most impactful reform we could make, and admittedly the least likely, is to disarm some (not all!) of our police. I went for fingerprinting for a state license and was greeted by an officer locked behind 3-inch bulletproof glass with a gun on his hip. Is this necessary?
I know, we have so many guns in this country; do I want the police to be the only ones without guns? Police officers do not routinely carry guns in Norway, Iceland and Finland, all countries in the top 10 in gun ownership per capita. In countries where most police are not armed, there are always armed response teams on call.
In the UK, response times for armed police average 3 minutes, 56 seconds, significantly faster than the fire department.
But OK, I know I’m not likely to win that one anytime soon. Let’s start the demilitarization process in smaller ways — get rid of the armored personnel carriers; stop talking about “fighting crime” and start talking about “solving community problems”; get rid of the military titles. Don’t supervisor, manager and director sound just as good as sergeant, lieutenant and captain?
