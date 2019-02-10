“The Story of Utopias” by Lewis Mumford (1922) takes us on an interesting journey from the “Republic” of Plato to the “Utopia” of Thomas More to the “Looking Backward” of Edward Bellamy.
If Mumford had written later, his analysis could well have included some of the utopias created by the classic science fiction writers of the 1960s and ’70s.
Utopias serve important functions in human society. Some utopias are an escape from life’s troubles. The idea of heaven has always been a powerful one. Other utopias are what Mumford calls utopias of reconstruction, someone’s idea of a blueprint for a better life on Earth. These are the ones that often exercise a great influence on how we think about society and how we ultimately organize it.
Reconstructive utopias can seek to mold human behavior to make us happier. Plato advocates a society whose organization and culture are designed not to produce more worldly goods, but rather to teach people to moderate their desires. While there is a lot to be said for this, the history of societies trying to change human behavior is dubious, to say the least.
Other utopias take human behavior as a given, and attempt to better organize society to make us happy. Bellamy’s “Looking Backward” was a reaction to the increasing industrial concentration and labor unrest of his day (1887). He envisioned a world we today call socialist, although he strenuously avoided the word. Industry was nationalized and everyone had the same salary of $4,000 a year ($111,000 in today’s dollars). It was the third best-selling book of the 1890s, and in some ways seeded the Progressive movement and all its reforms.
These utopias enrich our conversation as a society. As we talk about how to solve our problems and improve our lives, it’s easy to take too much as given. We assume that the basic organization of our society must be as it is; that solving our problems is a matter of tinkering around the edges. A well-constructed utopia is a challenge to the existing order, some real 100,000-foot-level, out-of-the-box thinking. It can cause us to examine more closely the things we take for granted: how we educate our children, train our workers, organize for the production of goods and services, and distribute the benefits of that production.
Sometimes modern politics makes it seem as if we have lost the knack of thinking about utopia. Our nation’s founders certainly were utopian thinkers. The monarchies of Europe were struggling to deal with the new realities of rising industrialism. Our founders envisioned a new society, organized on different principles. Then they worked to build the foundations to make that utopia a reality. Surely the machinery they set up more than 200 years ago is now having its own difficulty in dealing with a post-industrial global age. Why are we too timid to envision new utopias for the 21st century?
Part of the problem is that there is another kind of utopia. This is not an escape or a blueprint for a new society but a shared vision of what we consider the good life to be. This vision is not shared by everyone, but by enough people that it becomes the “goal” we are aiming at when we build our society and lay down its laws. According to Mumford, most of Western developed countries today aim for the utopia he calls “the Country House.”
This is basically the utopia of living the life of the lord of the manor. A very large house, richly appointed. Acres of land, quiet and verdant. But most important, the ability to do as you please. No need to worry about income. No obligations to do anything that you don’t want to.
There are serious problems with organizing a society around this ideal. For one, it will never be achieved by more than a very small percentage of the population. Of course, you can say that everyone has an equal opportunity. That there is some pleasure in the striving. That many people can achieve some small facsimile of it — the large house becomes a two-bedroom split-level, the estate, a quarter-acre lot. But the ideal of achieving a life of unmolested leisure is an unattainable dream for most, and further, one that ignores the human need to feel useful, to say nothing of the need for community.
Until we are willing to examine our utopias, to think about what the good life really is and to have the courage to envision new utopias, I’m afraid our national political conversation will continue to seem like a lot of heat and very little substance.