I recently started volunteering at a local animal rescue charity with my two teenagers. They did the less-than-pleasant task of cleaning cages without a hint of complaint. It was wonderful to see them enjoy the sense of purpose and accomplishment, the feeling of connection to a volunteer community.
Volunteering has always had a special place in American culture. Writing about his travels and observations in the country, Alexis de Tocqueville noted the high level of volunteerism in the U.S. back in 1835. This nation has one of the highest volunteer rates in the world according to a U.K.-based Charities Aid Foundation report. But unfortunately, U.S. volunteerism has been on the decline in recent years. Last year only 24.9% of Americans volunteered, a 15-year low. The rate in North Carolina is near the national average. Greensboro does a little better than average at 28.5% but not as well as Charlotte (30.2%) or Asheville (33.6%).
While volunteer rates have declined across all age groups, the biggest decline has been among 55- to 64-year-olds. This is also the group that supported Donald Trump in the largest numbers. That’s probably not a coincidence. Trump has made derisive comments about President George H.W. Bush’s “thousand points of light” campaign. And there’s no evidence that Trump has ever volunteered his time or made any significant contributions to charity. Volunteerism suffers when our leaders show contempt for it.
The irony is that small-government conservatives used to be the biggest advocates of volunteerism. When the government provides a skimpier social safety net, individual citizens need to fill the gaps. And conservatives were often the first ones to step up and do so. They recognized that if the “free market” for charity and volunteerism didn’t get the job done, people would demand that the government step in. Volunteer rates are only 12% in Sweden, where the government has essentially eliminated homelessness and food insecurity but at the price of high taxation.
Volunteerism has the capacity to make America great, more than anything that can be done in Washington. Electing Trump as president did not make America great again, any more than electing Barack Obama did. Tax cuts and deregulation of industry do not make America great. But if volunteerism in this country increased by 50%, that would mean 31 million more volunteers, 4 billion more hours of service, and another $92 billion of services contributed — more than Trump’s corporate tax cut.
So if you want to make America great, go out and volunteer to help the homeless. Volunteer to help those with food insecurity. Help rescue stray animals. Help out at your church. Read with a child — or an adult with limited reading skills. Help a community arts organization. There are many opportunities listed at www.volunteergso.org.
And maybe leave the silly hat at home.