The toll of COVID-19 has been traumatic (more than 16,000 deaths so far worldwide) and we are far from the end of this.
The top priority is, of course, to minimize the suffering. But if we aren’t smart about how we react, there’s the potential to cause another Great Depression that will magnify the pain.
Those of us in the restaurant and bar industry are being disproportionately affected, and are especially concerned that the reaction should be effective and fair. North Carolina shut down all restaurants and bars to dine-in patrons with the goal of flattening the curve of COVID-19 transmission.
Is this the most effective policy?
Effectiveness
While a bar on a Friday night certainly can be a crowded place, the toilet paper aisle at Walmart is a more crowded place right now than my brewery on a typical Wednesday night. If the way to flatten the curve is social distancing, let’s enforce that directly instead of indirectly by shutting down certain business types.
We could temporarily reduce the occupancy rating for all businesses and institutions to one person per 36 square feet, enough for adequate social distancing.
We could even require that they have a host/greeter/bouncer who turns people away when the occupancy load is reached.
This seems more effective than just closing businesses that might actually be less crowded than Costco right now.
Fairness
If we are going to adopt policies that cause economic pain (and we most certainly must in order to fight COVID-19), we need to try to spread that pain as fairly as possible. Restaurants and bars are concerned first and foremost about their staff. The steps taken by Gov. Cooper to expand unemployment benefits have been very helpful. But nothing has been done so far to help the owners of those businesses.
Most of the big chains will be just fine, but small, locally owned restaurants and bars are typically operating on fairly thin margins. If this shutdown goes on too long, many of them will be driven out of business permanently.
And, as restaurants and bars employ more than 10% of the U.S. workforce, a wave of bankruptcies in this sector will definitely tip us into a recession, and possibly a depression.
There are a host of businesses that continue to profit off a restaurant or bar even when the lights are dark: the landlord, the bank, the utility companies, contracted service providers, etc. Even when there is no revenue, the owner has to continue to pay these bills somehow (inject more personal money in the business, borrow more, or sell off assets) or be forced to file for bankruptcy.
If there is a compelling societal interest in shutting down a business, then that loss should be shared — during the period of the shutdown, all rent and interest charges forgiven, all principal payments deferred, all utility base charges forgiven, all service contracts suspended.
This will give the business a fighting chance to survive and continue to provide employment in the future.
What can you do?
The people of Greensboro have been very generous in their support of their local restaurants and bars. I don’t have any statistics, but from just talking anecdotally to other restaurants and bars, I’ve gathered that people have been getting take-out in unprecedented numbers, and tipping the staff more generously than usual.
Several groups have put together fund-raisers to help hospitality staff laid off by the shutdown. The staff from the Interactive Resource Center, in particular, has put together a campaign to sell shirts to raise money.
Here are a few suggestions for what you can do:
- Continue to patronize take-out from your locally owned restaurants.
- Consider doing something for bar staff, as take-out is not a very viable option for most bars, and in many cases the staff is completely laid off right now. You can buy a shirt from the IRC (interactiveresourcecenter.org). Many bars have done as we have and set up a virtual tip jar accessible from our webpage, Facebook, or Instagram bio.
- Buy some gift certificates from locally owned restaurants and bars. Get your holiday shopping done early while supporting local when it’s most needed.
