In the new movie “Bombshell,” Chris Wallace’s character has a bit part, striding for a moment alongside Megyn Kelly on their way to a momentous presidential debate in 2015. In real life, though, the veteran Fox News journalist has a more central role in the Washington drama of this historic moment.
Wallace’s Sunday morning interview show is often riveting — whether he is grilling former FBI Director James Comey as he did this week or holding White House adviser Stephen Miller’s feet to the fire as he did in late September.
Tough, well-prepared and knowledgeable, Wallace is willing to interrupt, ask follow-up questions and assert facts when his subjects are insistently spewing talking points. That President Donald Trump bashes him as “nasty and obnoxious” or calls his interviews “dumb and unfair” doesn’t detract from that reality.
But Wallace’s presence on Fox News can seem like a hallucination for regular viewers of the pro-Trump network that is often a seamless extension of the White House’s communications staff. Earlier on Sunday, during “Fox and Friends,” this typical chyron led the cheers: “Trump’s Week of Winning Despite Impeachment.”
For years, Fox News has defended itself by insisting there’s a clear distinction between the straight news coverage and the heavily conservative opinion shows. But most of the time the difference is one of degree, not of substance. And so, when truth-telling host Shepard Smith announced that he was leaving the network a few months ago, my first thought was, “And then there was one.”
The one, of course, being Wallace — a high-profile Fox staffer who is willing to insist on the facts, not talking points.
“You have been taking something of a victory lap,” he began his interview Sunday with the former FBI director. And when it came to the Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report concerning how the FBI investigated Trump’s Russia connections, Wallace got Comey to admit that “(Horowitz was) right and I was wrong” on some aspects.
In fact, there are plenty of solid Fox reporters and other contributors. But their work is often obscured by relentless disinformation and failures to enforce basic standards. The network had to retract its false reporting in 2017 on Seth Rich, which had fueled the baseless claim that Hillary Clinton had the former Democratic National Committee staffer killed because he was a source of campaign leaks. For years, Fox promoted the racist conspiracy theory that Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. And the network won’t even keep Fox contributors or staffers from appearing at pro-Trump rallies and fundraisers — despite a public rebuke of Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro for doing so last year.
Conservatives love to defend Fox by equating it with MSNBC or CNN. But while those cable networks do offer plenty of left-leaning commentary, and do make their share of mistakes, they also hew to reality and standards in a way that Fox too often does not.
Wallace closed his Sunday show with a pointed comment on coverage of a speech he made last week at the Newseum’s First Amendment celebration. He had made headlines by saying that Trump “is engaged in the most direct, sustained assault on freedom of the press in our history.”
Wallace didn’t back off, but wanted to underline another point that got less attention: that reporters should be “umpires,” not participants. “We shouldn’t be drawn into the fight,” he said.
Wallace is a straight-shooter and a pro. We need lots more of what he offers. But his contributions to truth-telling and holding public officials accountable — important as they are — don’t make up for what goes on at Fox News too much of the time.
