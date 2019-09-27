Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH...NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 1230 AM EDT... AT 1136 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS NEAR HIGH POINT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH AND POCKETS OF HEAVY DOWNPOURS WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. HIGH RAINFALL RATES WILL BRIEFLY REDUCE VISIBILITY VALUES, AND COULD LEAD TO PONDING OR LOCALIZED FLOODING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, STOKESDALE, WALKERTOWN, JAMESTOWN AND LAKE JEANETTE MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&