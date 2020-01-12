North Carolina is the greatest state in America, but we can, and will, do better. As lieutenant governor, I see firsthand the challenges and opportunities faced by our state.
Since 2011, under Republican leadership, North Carolina has lowered taxes on families and small businesses and rolled back excessive regulations to put more people back to work.
We delivered a strong message to the rest of the nation that we are open for business — and it is working. Year after year, national rankings from Forbes and Fortune put us at the top of the U.S. for our pro-business climate.
Despite these great strides, there are still challenges we must face for our state to advance toward its full potential.
North Carolina lacks a comprehensive vision for the direction of our state. The adage “Without a vision, the people will perish” is just as true today as ever. A governor is in the best position to create that vision and lead the state forward.
I envision a state that invests in its people — in their education, their work skills and whatever resources they need to have access to well-paying jobs.
People find dignity and self-worth in a good job. I want that for all North Carolinians. However, I see a disconnect between the jobs in demand and the training needed to land them. We must have an education plan that connects what students are learning to the demands of the market.
Computer science education is a prime example. We are home to the Research Triangle Park. We should never find ourselves with a shortage of skilled workers to fill the thousands of jobs, worth billions of dollars in salary, that are on the market today. But that’s where we are. And that’s why I have been working on a plan to meet the need.
This pattern shows up in business recruitment as well. Even with the attractive climate we have created, North Carolina seems to miss time and again landing the “Big One” — think Apple, Amazon or Toyota-Mazda.
We are missing the target for a reason: We don’t have a vision, a plan, or the right team to win.
I envision leading the N.C. Department of Commerce to target and recruit industries uniquely suited for North Carolina — industries like aerospace, intelligent transportation, regenerative medicine and food manufacturing, to name a few. Rather than hope these companies will call us, our state must aggressively call on them to build relationships so that North Carolina no longer waits for these opportunities but wins them.
A strong vision and a good plan are essential, but without the right team, they are merely empty thoughts. One vital member is the General Assembly. Rather than living in a constant battle with the legislature, the governor should be building relationships with the body of leaders who control policy and the purse.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s track record of cooperation is clear: Forty-two vetoes and counting, and a complete inability to pass a working state budget. This is simply a lack of leadership.
Leadership matters in policy, budgeting, job recruiting and helping those in need. Gov. Cooper’s record: the loss of key recruiting opportunities to other states; the mishandling of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline deal; massive overruns at the N.C. Department of Transportation; and the inability to quickly rebuild after devastating hurricane damage.
Leadership matters, and you have a clear choice for governor in 2020.
North Carolina needs a strong vision, a good plan and the right team to lead us into a bright, purposeful future. I look forward to leading that effort as your next governor.
