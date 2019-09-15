Methane, coal ash, tailpipe emissions, toxic releases, pesticides, endangered species: Since President Trump took office in January 2017, his administration has rolled back — or is in the process of rolling back — 84 environmental rules that help make our air, water and land safer, and our planet more resilient to climate change.
Make that 85 rules. The Trump administration announced two weeks ago that it is taking on a new nemesis: the light bulb.
The Department of Energy announced last week that it would not enact rules that would have ultimately phased out the sale of halogen and incandescent bulbs in specialty fixtures, such as appliances, bathroom vanities and chandeliers, and replaced them with energy-efficient LEDs.
The rules were scheduled to go into effect in January 2020.
The standards were established during the presidential administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. By switching to LEDs and compact fluorescent bulbs, households could save energy and reduce carbon dioxide emissions that drive climate change.
Bloomberg News quoted President Trump as saying, “What’s saved is not worth it, for the little they save.”
The cost of energy-efficient lighting and the burden on consumers, Trump said, didn’t justify the savings.
It’s easy to find LEDs and CFLs. Shelves at home improvement stores are stacked with these bulbs, as well as some incandescent varieties. Consumers can also get a limited number of free bulbs from Duke Energy.
While energy-efficient lights are more expensive upfront, they last five to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs, significantly reducing the cost per bulb.
Because of the bulbs’ longevity, consumers buy fewer of them, much to the chagrin of bulb manufacturers, who support the rollback.
By the numbers
6 billion: Estimated number of light bulbs in use in the U.S.
3 billion: Estimated number of light bulbs affected by the rule rollback.
$14 billion: Savings to U.S. consumers by 2025, by switching to energy-efficient bulbs.
6%: Amount of energy usage saved nationwide by using LEDs and CFLs.
20%: Amount of energy an LED bulb uses compared with an incandescent bulb.
750-2,000: Lifespan in hours, of an incandescent bulb.
2,000-4,000: Lifespan in hours, of a halogen bulb.
8,000-10,000: Lifespan in hours, of a screw-in CFL.
40,000- 50,000: Lifespan in hours, of an LED.
$2.45: Average cost of an energy-efficient bulb.
$1.25: Average cost of an incandescent bulb.
$10.95: Annual energy cost of an incandescent bulb
$2.56: Annual energy cost of a CFL.
$1.83: Annual energy cost off an LED. Assuming the light is on five hours a day at 10 cents per kilowatt hour
Sources: Natural Resources Defense Council,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.