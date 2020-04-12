As reported recently by News & Record reporter Richard Barron, federal District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled on March 25 that the lawsuit by the parents of Marcus Smith can proceed. His parents brought suit against eight Greensboro police officers, the city of Greensboro, Guilford County and two paramedics employed by the county.
Smith, who was African American, died from asphyxiation on Sept. 8, 2018, after being hogtied by the police officers in what was ruled by the N.C. medical examiner as a “homicide.” All of us should be concerned about the moral and fiscal consequences of what happens next.
All the defendants made motions to dismiss the lawsuit entirely. However, after the city admittedly spent about $190,000 on lawyer fees (some $300 per hour) for these motions, Judge Biggs ruled that the key allegations of unconstitutional “excessive force” by the police officers were legally proper and should proceed; she further ruled that allegations against the city of Greensboro for failure to properly train those officers were legally valid and should go forward. Judge Biggs also ruled that the allegations against the paramedics for “deliberate indifference” to Smith’s medical needs were valid and should also go forward. It is not yet clear how many thousands of dollars have been spent on lawyers for the paramedics. Judge Biggs did grant the motion of Guilford County for dismissal, stating that merely employing those paramedics did not create liability. Therefore, three sets of defendants remain: eight police officers, the city of Greensboro and two county paramedics.
In my opinion, the police body camera evidence will show that Smith died as a result of government failure to train, excessive force and deliberate indifference. Homicide is the illegal killing of a person.
Clearly the legally, morally, and fiscally right thing for city and county elected officials to do is quickly and fairly compensate the parents. It is not proper to waste any more taxpayer money on enriching silk-stocking lawyers — and then still have to compensate the parents after a highly likely jury trial verdict in their favor months from now.
And on top of that, losing at trial would mean paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for all their time to the parents’ lawyers, as is required under law for “prevailing” lawyers in civil rights cases.
Yet City Attorney Chuck Watts signaled in Barron’s N&R article precisely the message that more attorney fees and cost were to be incurred. He mentioned discovery and summary judgment motions hoping, again, to get the judge to dismiss the case before trial. Discovery includes those $300 per hour lawyers and their high-priced “paralegals” asking and answering dozens of written questions known as interrogatories, taking part in costly sworn depositions of witnesses, writing summaries of those depositions, preparing a large number of witnesses, telephone calls, client meetings, etc. Think about it: one of those lawyers has a telephone call with the city attorney for 15 minutes to discuss a deposition tactic. The lawyer will time that call, likely to the 10th of an hour.
That one-quarter hour call costs taxpayers $75. Believe me, those lawyers’ time meters run all the time and, as noted above, have already run up to 190,000 taxpayer dollars — just for writing motions before any discovery, testimony or hearings happened.
After spending all that money, how likely or fair would it be if the judge dismissed this case before trial? Not likely.
Here are some quotes from her ruling regarding the officers: “… (T)he Court finds a long line of precedent supports Plaintiff’s contention that Officers were on notice that their conduct was unlawful. … As numerous reported cases in this circuit confirm, it is clearly established that the use of ‘unnecessary, gratuitous, and disproportionate force’ against an incapacitated citizen who poses no active threat violates the Fourth Amendment.” As for the paramedics, the judge wrote: “…the Paramedics contend that, even if Smith was in ‘custody’ they were under no affirmative duty to provide him with medical care because he was the Officer’s custody, not theirs (italics used by judge). The Court is not moved by this reasoning.”
The decision of whether to engage in further delay and wasteful lawyer enrichment tactics is thankfully not left up the city attorney or those hired lawyers. That crucial decision rests squarely with the City Council that we elected.
Whether they decide to do the legally, morally, fiscally right thing depends on whether enough of you contact them by phone or email to urge them to do so.
