It is widely accepted that public schools, and parents, have as a primary mission the development of our youth into engaged, informed and responsible adults capable of citizenship in a self-governing democracy. The importance of civic literacy has long been mandated in the N.C. Course of Study.
Toward these goals state law requires that “every high school shall make available” voter registration forms to students eligible to vote and allow them to register to vote at school. Several other state laws encourage or require instructional programs teaching the importance of rule of law, free elections, separation of powers and other key democratic values. Any student who will be 18 years old by Nov. 3, 2020, is eligible to vote on that date or as an early voter.
Our Guilford County Schools have partnered with two registered nonpartisan groups, the League of Women Voters and You Can Vote, to assist with the goal of registering all eligible and interested students. Further, our school system has collaborated, as encouraged by state law, with the Guilford County Board of Elections to locate early voting sites near our high schools to facilitate youth registration and voting.
The district’s Social Studies Department carefully planned and coordinated field trips for eligible students who obtained written parental permission to take field trips to early voting sites near their high schools.
The visits provide a hands-on civics lesson and allows students, if they wish, to register and vote. The first such field trip was Feb. 18 and they run through Feb. 28.
The option is available at all 28 high schools. Transportation by bus for district instructional field trips is provided and paid for by the district, as it is in most trips. Such outings include the symphony, the opera and the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.
Further, all early voting sites are subject to the same state laws as formal Election Day sites to ensure privacy of the vote and freedom from harassment or pressure as to how to cast votes.
It would seem that our school board would be unanimous in applauding this lesson in “doing democracy.”
But this is North Carolina, which has become nationally known as persistent and devious in voter-suppression tactics. The sordid history of voter suppression in North Carolina is too long to even summarize here but is routinely given in local and national news coverage of state and federal court cases that have found it unconstitutionally racially biased.
President Trump’s playing of the race card and his fear-mongering is at times so similar to local conduct that it could be called trickle-down scapegoating. Here is how Guilford school board member Linda Welborn reacted to the civic engagement opportunities described earlier: She wrote frantically and publicly that “all 18 year olds” and those who will be turning 18 by the November election are being bused to early-polling sites in a “quickly thrown together field trip.”
Conjures up court-ordered busing or Japanese internment.
Welborn omits the fact that only students with written parental permission are allowed to go, as with all other field trips. She asks, “What educational learning/curriculum did these students engage in to prepare them for the field trip?”
She should know that such courses are mandated by state law and have been taught for decades by social studies and history teachers and would have been taken by this age group. Then she alleges that these field trips will “cause chaos in the learning environment” because students “must learn in the classroom.”
After invoking “bullying problems” in schools, she asks: “Will there be a large group waiting for students hoping to indoctrinate them because there has been no real learning associated with this field trip?”
In an insult to all the voting site workers and state laws protecting voting privacy, she claims: “Now we are putting students in a position where they will have to openly request a Republican or Democratic ballot in front of many other students they see every day in school.” Ominously, she ends with: “… Is this really civics, or is there some other purpose?”
This mindset is a minority of the school board but a vocal, dangerous minority. The 2019-2020 ethnic composition of the Guilford County school district is about 69% nonwhite. Could racially motivated voter suppression be why there is opposition to eligible students registering and voting? It wouldn’t be the first time.
