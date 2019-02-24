Establishment politicians, national and local, are quite versed and probably trained in the art of “spin.”
You know, reframing an injustice to divert attention away from some truth that they prefer to conceal and thereby avoid.
Again, most of the Greensboro City Council is straining to do just that: reframe what the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office ruled was a “homicide” by Greensboro Police Department officers of Marcus Smith on Sept. 8, 2018. This City Council wants you to think the problem is not with the police, but instead with a few unruly residents speaking consistently at City Council “public comment” meetings. The council has done nothing to hold accountable those responsible for the homicide, but it has unleashed a campaign to “spin” away a pattern of GPD misconduct.
Let’s see what is fact here and what is spin. What’s at stake is whether black lives matter.
Marcus Smith was experiencing mental health problems on the night of his death. He was downtown shortly after midnight pacing and running around in circles, begging for help and to be taken to the hospital.
Several police officers tried to calm him down. Marcus was not violent or trying to flee.
Anyone can see this on publicly available police video.
Eventually, Marcus voluntarily entered an empty squad car when told he’d be taken to the hospital. When the car didn’t move for several minutes Marcus panicked and thrashed around. Police opened the door and Marcus got out or was helped out and then was pushed or stumbled to the ground. He continued to beg for help as officers hogtied him using a RIPP Hobble device; yes, they bound his hands behind his back, bound his ankles together, and then brutally forced his feet to his hands and tied them together — all while he was being pushed and forced onto his stomach in a prone position.
Marcus’ moans, groans and pleas to stop were heartbreaking. Nearly instantly he became unable to breathe and showed no signs of life and never recovered.
The November 2018 Medical Examiner’s Report said the causes of death, in this order, were “sudden cardiopulmonary arrest due to prone restraint; n-ethylpentalone, cocaine, and alcohol use; and hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The manner of death is classified as homicide.”
The manufacturer of the RIPP Hobble provides bold faced instructions: “NEVER Hog-Tie a Prisoner!”
Within a day of Marcus’ death the city issued a press release that failed to mention that police had hogtied him. It said Marcus had become “combative and collapsed.” At a meeting on Dec. 3, Mayor Vaughan responded to a question about that deceptive press release by saying: “ “I have concerns about that first press release that was put out.”
Vaughan told Smith’s family: “I want answers on why it was said that he was suicidal and dropped to the ground. That obviously was a lie. And I think that has to be answered, too.” .. “That very first press release, obviously, is a lie.”
Yet, no answer or accountability.
The GPD Directives Manual section titled “Handling and Transportation of Persons in Custody, Additional Restraints,” states: “At no time shall the wrists and ankles of an arrestee be linked together using the RIPP HOBBLE restraining device, unless the arrestee can be seated in an upright position, or on their side.”
Chief Wayne Scott issued another statement saying the incident had been investigated, the officers had not committed any policy or law violations, and thus they were now back on duty.
The “spin” to reframe the GPD’s problem by chastising the messengers who have named the problem is best summed up by a Feb. 5 quote from Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann. Regarding the five-minute per person public comment part of council meetings only once a month, she said: “I think it’s been hijacked a bit, depending on the subject matter. We hear the same thing month after month from basically the same people, and basically, there’s no resolution.”
With Councilwoman Sharon Hightower the notable exception, all the others seemed to go along with this “spin” campaign.
The assertion of the “same people” complaining about this case and the pattern of police misconduct is demonstrably untrue. The numbers, diversity by race, gender, age and style of presenting has dramatically increased in the last several years, as the video of those meetings can verify. “Regular” people, not only activists, keep coming back, because as Hoffmann’s only truthful point attests, “there’s been no resolution.”
Similarly, another claim, that speakers create an “unsafe” space for other potential speakers is nonsense. There has been verbal back-and-forth between a few speakers and some council members but nothing beyond the protected First Amendment right to vigorously petition government for redress of these compelling issues of police misconduct.
Please do not fall for this orchestrated “spin.” Get involved, speak out and expect better of our Greensboro Police Department.