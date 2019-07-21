In the midst of so much national and local injustice remarkable numbers of people are protesting and raising fundamental issues about democracy.
North Carolina has much to be proud of in this regard — maybe because we have so much injustice.
Let me mention two recent examples of the People using law as a tool for social change — but there are many others, such as the voting rights litigation over voter suppression and partisan gerrymandering and the Moral Mondays/Poor People’s Campaign.
The anchor for these core democratic rights is our state’s constitution. Any real democracy begins with the notion that people have all political power. Our constitution puts it bluntly: “All political power is vested in and derived from the people; all government of right originates from the people, is founded on their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.”
It goes on to say: “The people of this State have the inherent, sole and exclusive right of regulating the internal government and police thereof. …”
Then, our constitution says: “The people have the right to assemble to consult for their common good, to instruct their representatives, and to apply to the General Assembly for redress of grievances.” Only four other state constitutions have a similar provision guaranteeing the “right to instruct” their elected leaders. We should be proud of that right …and we should fight for it when we have to.
These rights are only empty promises on paper unless “We, the people” boldly demand them. Two examples.
On May 8 the Greensboro City Council argued in the Court of Appeals that their rights had been violated when a judge imposed a gag order that forbade them from publicly discussing the events shown on their own police department’s body camera recordings. The recordings are of police conduct that raises concerns about racial profiling and wrongful arrests.
Well and good that members of the council litigated to assert their right as elected officials to discuss the contents of the recordings. But, what if they did not want to address those issues? Often, as history has shown repeatedly, elected leaders can be blinded by racial bias or political considerations.
Who oversees the government to be sure it acts “for the good of the whole” community to ensure equal protection of the law?
Answer: the people; engaged citizens, also known as activists. To make that point, more than a dozen local Greensboro groups, including media, filed a friend of the court brief supporting the City Council’s request to overturn the gag order. Their brief was grounded in the fundamental principle that “all political power is vested in and derived from the people.”
Here is how the people’s brief put it: “The gag order undermines the North Carolina Constitution’s guarantee of popular sovereignty. The government derives its power from the people of North Carolina. … In order for this constitutional promise to be realized, elected officials must be able to communicate information of vital public interest to their constituents.” This is a reminder of the fundamental notion of open government, transparent, accountable government.
Also in May, N.C. Common Cause argued that the Court of Appeals should overturn several laws enacted by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in secret “extra session” of the legislature. These laws were passed December 2016 within hours of calling that session with virtually no notice to the public or Democratic members of the General Assembly. These laws restructured state government, weakened the power of newly elected Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and gave more power to the legislative branch. The facts are truly shocking. To their credit, Common Cause sued and argued powerfully that such conduct deprived all North Carolinians of adequate time to lobby, petition, organize and otherwise use their “right to instruct their representatives.”
Time will tell whether these “elected” members of the Court of Appeals will uphold these touchstones of constitutional self-government. Hopefully they will also adhere to this mandate from our constitution: “A frequent recurrence to fundamental principles is absolutely necessary to preserve the blessings of liberty.”
But cheers to the People and their lawyers for framing and raising these critically important democratic rights.