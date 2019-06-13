Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 400 AM EDT * AT 1259 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN BEGINNING TO TAPER OFF ACROSS THE ADVISED AREA. LOCAL STREAMS AND CREEKS CONTINUE TO RUN BANK FULL, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE BRUSH CREEK WATERSHED, WITH ADDITIONAL RISES POSSIBLE. PLEASE CONTINUE TO USE CAUTION IF TRAVELING IN THIS AREA. URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY ONGOING, WITH GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT THREE HOURS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, SUMMERFIELD, HAW RIVER STATE PARK, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA, LAKE BRANDT AND LAKE TOWNSEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING. &&