On Jan. 21, the Supreme Court postponed deciding on the Trump administration’s health care repeal lawsuit. The lawsuit aims to overturn the entire Affordable Care Act, even though the Trump administration has nothing to replace it with.
The ruling likely will not happen until after the presidential election. Because of this, the Trump administration can quietly campaign against health care through the courts and simultaneously claim to protect it on the campaign trail.
The truth is, if this lawsuit is successful, tens of millions of Americans risk losing their medical insurance. Few will feel the blow as quickly and painfully as people who have been battling addiction to opioids — an issue we in North Carolina are all too familiar with.
The opioid epidemic has created one of the worst public health crises we have seen in decades. In our country we lost more than 70,000 individuals in 2017 to drug overdoses. Imagine how much worse this blight on our country would have been were it not for the greatly expanded health care coverage 24 million Americans received under the Affordable Care Act.
In North Carolina we experienced about 1,800 deaths last year from opioids alone. That’s not counting the many more nonfatal overdoses, emergency room visits and untold lives devastated by addiction or by living with someone battling addiction. North Carolina has not expanded Medicaid eligibility, although approximately 500,000 residents obtained insurance made available under the ACA. If we were to expand Medicaid, 500,000 additional individuals would gain Medicaid coverage.
As a medical director in Duke’s Population Health Management Office and as a leader for Medicaid policy development in our state, I see every day the benefits of secure, affordable access to health care for patients struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD). An estimated 24 million people rely on health insurance directly from programs made possible by the ACA. This includes 9 million who have government-subsidized private insurance and 15 million who benefit from expanded eligibility for Medicaid, the public insurance program for individuals and families with low income.
Currently, 55% of adults under age 65 who are receiving treatment for OUD use Medicaid to pay for doctor visits, labs, counseling and the medication that greatly increases their chances of achieving and maintaining sobriety. Without this treatment and support, 9 out of 10 people in recovery would relapse back to active drug abuse. Withdrawal from buprenorphine or methadone treatment causes extreme discomfort and the craving, caused by the brain changes brought on by addiction, can quickly become overwhelming.
Overdose death rates are starting to come down thanks to great determination on many fronts. Critical to these efforts is access to effective treatment. Overturning the ACA would have taken coverage away from those who need it most. We have reached a critical juncture in our efforts to stem the opioid epidemic, and now is not the time to strip people of a lifeline.
In fact, now is the time to expand coverage. Of the 2 million people in our country with opioid use disorder, only about 1 in 3 are receiving any form of addiction treatment. In the U.S., nearly half of people with OUD have incomes that would qualify them for Medicaid if it were expanded across all 50 states.
Living with OUD creates misery not only for the individual but also for their families and loved ones. It’s imperative that North Carolinians know just how much is at stake if the Trump administration’s lawsuit is successful and who to hold accountable for it. We deserve leaders who fight to move forward to improve and expand coverage, not quietly repeal it without replacement. Too many of us can’t live without it.
