Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order that requires retail stores to implement new social distancing policies to make shopping safer for both customers and employees. The order requires stores to limit how many people can be inside the store at one time (five people per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of fire marshal-posted occupancy limits). It also requires stores to mark 6 feet of distance in areas where people gather, such as checkout lines, and specific cleaning measures. Other measures are encouraged but not required, such as offering hand sanitizer at the front door and placing barriers at checkout stations to reduce risk of spread of the virus.
The American College of Physicians (ACP) and the North Carolina Chapter of the ACP, representing internal medicine physicians, strongly support science-based recommendations for social distancing, including all of the measures included in Gov. Cooper’s executive order. Currently, social distancing is our best defense to reduce the spread of this disease to save lives and conserve health-system capacity, and it should be maintained for as long as evidence suggests it is necessary.
As I am writing this, North Carolina has more than 5,968 cases of lab-proven COVID-19, with at least 163 deaths. Tracking this virus is similar to looking at icebergs: You can only track what you can see and measure. We know that there are many cases of COVID-19 that are mild, and therefore are never proven by laboratory testing. An even greater number of asymptomatic individuals may serve as a reservoir for the virus.
I work in a primary care clinic and also in a large teaching hospital. We are trying our best to continue to care for our patients while also protecting our own staff who are on the front line in the battle. We have been fortunate so far that North Carolina has avoided the surge of patients that has hit hospitals in New York City. Social distancing will hopefully reduce the risk that our clinics and hospitals become overwhelmed — we can and should learn from the experience of other states, and shouldn’t ignore that potential or lower our guard until we’re certain that the risk has lessened. For example, my clinic and hospital have issued plenty of personal protective equipment to staff, and we are collecting it when it has been used for reprocessing and re-use, if needed. We’ve changed staff scheduling to reduce the risk of all of us becoming sick after inadvertent exposure. We’ve developed a telehealth infrastructure for virtual visits. We’ve created a reserve schedule to rapidly increase our hospital’s staffing when there is a surge of patients. Hopefully, all of this planning will be adequate to meet the need — and the ideal would be to have already made all of these plans, and not ever need to implement them. Maintaining social distancing is the single most important thing that all of us can do right now to lessen the impact of contagion.
I take care of many patients who have higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. The older you are, the higher the risk of requiring hospitalization, and the higher the risk of dying. Patients with preexisting lung disease such as asthma or COPD have a higher risk as well. So are patients who have suppressed immune systems. Also, people who take medications such as steroids or immunomodulators to control autoimmune conditions are at risk as well.
The best way to protect them is to reduce the risk of spreading the virus — something we can all do:
- Please wear a mask when you are in public to reduce risk of spreading the virus.
- Stay at least 6 feet away from others when outside of your home.
- Do not gather in groups or mass gatherings outside of your own home.
Finally, please help the physicians and health care workforce who have pledged to help you, as well as our friends and neighbors, by heeding the warnings and doing your part.
