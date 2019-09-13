One day before the 2019 LGBTQ Pride Festival in Greensboro, I’m more grateful than ever for the opportunity to celebrate the many strides forward that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people have taken in North Carolina.
Our state has been on a long journey when it comes to understanding and supporting LGBTQ people.
Seven years ago we were the last state in the country to vote in favor of a constitutional amendment banning same-sex couples from marrying.
Three years ago, we became the epicenter of anti-LGBTQ legislation when the North Carolina General Assembly pushed through HB 2, which targeted transgender people and restricted their access to one of the most basic parts of everyday life: using the restroom.
That legislation also stripped local communities of the ability to protect their own residents with LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinances like the one that the City Council in Charlotte had passed just weeks earlier.
But North Carolinians rallied and spoke out hard against these discriminatory policies.
Same-sex couples shared their stories, filed lawsuits against Amendment One, and brought the freedom to marry to our state eight months before the Supreme Court struck down marriage bans nationwide.
Transgender North Carolinians courageously spoke out against HB 2 and helped their neighbors understand who trans people are. And months after HB 2’s passage, voters ousted one of its chief proponents, Gov. Pat McCrory.
More recently we’ve seen important developments for LGBTQ North Carolinians. In July the state reached a settlement in a case against HB 2 and its discriminatory replacement bill, agreeing to no longer enforce the anti-transgender restroom restrictions.
In August, Gov. Roy Cooper made North Carolina the first state in the South to take statewide action to protect LGBTQ youth from “conversion therapy” with an executive order barring public funding from supporting the debunked practice.
LGBTQ people across the state feel rightly fueled by these great developments. And I’m excited to join so many in celebrating the wins at Greensboro Pride.
But there’s still so much to do. North Carolina remains one of the 30 states without protections from anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment, housing, and public spaces.
We also lack these protections at the federal level — despite the passage of the Equality Act in the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year.
I’m energized to see everyday North Carolinians meet with state and federal lawmakers about these issues. Dozens attended Equality NC’s Lobby Day to urge N.C. General Assembly members to take action on conversion therapy and anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
Every few weeks we hear from faith leaders, young people and parents of LGBTQ kids about in-depth conversations they’re having with U.S. representatives and senators.
The list of priorities ahead is long, but together we can leverage positive momentum from our recent victories to enact real change.
We won’t rest on our laurels in the coming months.
We need to see Greensboro Pride as a time for celebration and community building — but we also need to send a message as we go forward that the work for LGBTQ equality is not over.
In Greensboro, and across the country, we’re in this fight together.
