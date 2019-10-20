I serve as the executive director of Equality NC, the oldest statewide LGBTQ equality organization in the country. We turned 40 this year. Every day I get to work to create safer spaces for LGBTQ people in schools, universities, hospitals, workplaces, churches, cities and towns.
In my role as executive director, I recently wrote an opinion piece in the News & Record to coincide with the Greensboro Pride Festival. Written as a letter to the Greensboro community, that column talked about the progress we’ve made but also sent the message that our work for LGBTQ equality is not done. And, innocuously enough, I titled it “This is a time to celebrate LGBTQ pride in Greensboro.” Little did I know the reaction this would cause.
About a week later I received a letter in the mail from a local Greensboro pastor. It began: “I want to express how disappointing it was to see your article.”
The pastor went on to describe the “homosexual lifestyle” as an abomination. He wrote that “the Pride Parade was an embarrassment” and went on to “instruct” me in scriptural passages I should read, encouraged me to attend a Bible-reading church in order to not “destroy lives.” Then he had the gall to say he sent this piece of Christian hate mail “out of love.”
Now, I don’t come from a fire-and-brimstone congregation with words and theatrics that move people to excitement or rapture. But I did grow up as a black Catholic. This is what I learned about Christianity from attending Catholic schools for 12 years, where I went to Mass at least three times a week, and from my more than 30 years as a practicing Christian:
I learned the basics: Do not lie, cheat, steal, covet, commit adultery. I learned to honor my mother, father and ancestors by doing good in the world, by being a good Samaritan, by caring for the poor, feeding the hungry, championing the downtrodden — and those include some in the LGBTQ community.
I learned that Jesus is the stranger — every stranger — and that I should extend the kindness and love I have for God to every stranger I encounter.
I learned to “judge ye not lest ye be judged.” And I learned that God’s greatest commandment is to love my neighbor as myself
I also learned what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality ... absolutely nothing.
Now the Bible has a whole lot of nuance, history, versions and authors that laid out many stories with nail-biting twists and turns. To me Christianity is fairly simple, and I think I got the basics down: We are all Gods’ children and we must love one another.
Loving each other as ourselves means that no child should be kicked out of their home for being who they are. And because of messages like the “Christian” hate letter I received, LGBTQ youth represent 40% of the homeless young people in our country.
Loving each other means no one should go hungry in this country — yet some 41 million do.
Loving each other means we should not have a crisis at the border with Mexico, where children were separated from parents and humans are caged. Nor do we send people back to certain violence and death.
So to the pastor out there who sent me that intolerant piece of mail, I say:
I am not sure what Bible that you are reading. You felt compelled to write a letter telling me that my community was an embarrassment, an abomination and has no place in heaven. Yet in the same letter, you tell me this was all said out of love. But I know you are wrong.
Because loving each other also means that we don’t condemn people for one singular, superficial aspect — like skin color, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity — things that have nothing to do with their character. To me the message is clear, as long as I am able I need to put my Christianity into feeding the hungry, creating pathways to end poverty, giving shelter to the homeless and standing in solidarity with my neighbors across all borders.
