Every morning I enjoy a brisk walk in my quiet neighborhood, but lately the morning walks have been different. On many mornings, I now must maneuver around a convoy of small Amazon Prime vans making deliveries. It is yet another reminder that things are not the same in this era of “stay in place.” Better to order goods from the comfort of our own homes than to risk catching the novel coronavirus by leaving the house to shop.
How quickly things have changed. The first U.S. case of COVID-19 was confirmed in mid-January near Seattle. By February, health officials had detected the first cases of community transmission in the United States. The speed of transmission has been unprecedented, with a total of nearly 900,000 COVID-19 cases, including 50,000 reported deaths in the United States by late April.
The geography of the virus has been acute and unforgiving.
Hot spots have emerged in places like New York City, New Orleans and Detroit but also in smaller, more localized places like nursing homes and even, of all places, funerals. Days after a funeral in Albany, Ga., the novel coronavirus hit the community “like a bomb” as dozens of mourners fell victim to COVID-19. North Carolina’s first case involved a Wake County resident who had traveled to Washington state and was exposed at a long-term care center where there was a COVID-19 virus outbreak.
By late April, almost 8,000 cases, including nearly 300 deaths, had been reported in North Carolina — each case and death bringing its own torment and anguish to the immediate family, relatives and friends. That said, for all the bad news, so far North Carolina seems to have been spared the full brunt of the novel coronavirus storm compared with similarly sized states.
Michigan and Georgia have about the same number of people as North Carolina, roughly about 10 million each, yet the coronavirus outcomes have been radically different. Both our peer states have fared considerably worse than North Carolina. At the time of writing, Michigan reported an astonishing 30,023 cases and 2,227 deaths while Georgia had almost 22,000 cases and nearly 900 deaths.
Why the big differences?
A recent report published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested that several key factors drive the geographic differences in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Some of these factors include the timing of COVID-19 introductions; the age distribution and prevalence of underlying medical conditions among COVID-19 patients; the timing and extent of community mitigation measures; diagnostic testing capacity; and public-health reporting practices. All these factors have clearly been important determinants but when analyzing the geographic differences for just Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina, it is possible that population density (or the lack of it), and other related demographics, have been a savior for our state.
Both the CDC and the National Institutes of Health have long confirmed that COVID-19 is primarily transmitted by respiratory droplets, and the data now seem increasingly to suggest that population density plays a significant role in the acceleration of transmission. Unlike Georgia and Michigan, where high-density Atlanta and Detroit cast large shadows over their states, all roads do not lead to just one major metropolitan area in North Carolina. Instead, we are blessed with a series of similar-sized metropolitan areas that straddle the Interstate 85 corridor, including Charlotte, the Triad and the Triangle.
Although folks around here might think Charlotte is a big, dense metropolitan area, its 2.6 million residents pale by comparison to the 4.4 million in Detroit or Atlanta’s 6 million. Additionally, population densities are considerably lower here with just 730 Charlotte residents per square mile compared with more than 1,000 in Detroit and 3,500 in Atlanta.
The acute differences between North Carolina and Michigan’s experiences with COVID-19 can potentially be further explained by other unique differences. In Charlotte, more than 60% of all developable land is devoted to single-family residences compared with just 40% in Detroit. Similar figures apply to other North Carolina cities, making it easier here to avoid violating social-distance thresholds when out on a neighborhood walk.
Even the mix of jobs in North Carolina might have made it easier for our governor to encourage a “work at home” culture than in Michigan. While Charlotte and Raleigh have developed urban economies grounded in banking and technology, respectively, Michigan continues to generate a disproportionately higher share of blue-collar jobs relative to North Carolina. Many blue-collar jobs are factory-based, making it more difficult to work from home.
Of course, now is not the time for complacency, particularly given the recent emergence of multiple COVID-19 hot spots in several nursing homes in Guilford County. Still , I feel much better about our odds of surviving this pandemic compared to our peer states, provided we follow best practices, data and science. I only wish the news was better for states with larger and denser cities like New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Washington and Michigan.
Let’s all just hope the peak is really past and remedies come quickly to save lives in every state.
