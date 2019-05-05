In 2016, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that, on a single night in America in January of that year, nearly 550,000 people were documented as homeless, with 32% unsheltered. Though this national statistic is eye-opening, this problem is very much a local issue.
Partners Ending Homelessness, a Guilford County nonprofit organization, found in its point-in-time surveys from 2007 to 2016 an overall decrease in people who were experiencing homelessness and seeking shelter. However, that data does not offer a full view into why that may be, nor is it a representative snapshot of those who are chronically homeless.
Recently, alongside Drs. Sonalini Sapra and Krista Craven of Guilford College, their students and the Homeless Union of Greensboro, we embarked on an in-depth study of issues affecting the homeless population in Greensboro, specifically targeting issues related to the criminalization of poverty and the dearth of resources. For a city that seems to be flush with development projects, one would hope that the economic planning process would take into consideration how to provide opportunities for all residents, but apparently that is wishful thinking.
Roughly 200 surveys were collected from people experiencing homelessness over the latter half of 2018, with 84% of respondents indicating that they’ve tried to gain access to shelter in Greensboro on multiple occasions — 68% of whom either were rarely, or never, able to do so. For most (70%), this came down to overcrowding — there are simply not enough beds. But there were other, troubling reasons why, including safety concerns (38%) and a general lack of cleanliness of the facilities (43%). For some (45%), though, it came down to the rules of the facilities: Many shelters have a curfew, so those who work graveyard shifts are automatically barred from finding a safe place to sleep.
Strategies fixated on temporary shelters, though, are nothing more than a bandage on a gunshot wound. Permanent solutions are essential. In 2016, the city of Greensboro approved a $25 million affordable housing bond. However, to date, no projects have been proposed that provide zero to 30% caps on area median income. That is suspect in a city where, according to the United Way of Greater Greensboro, nearly 20% of residents live below the federal poverty level (currently an annual income of $25,750 for a family of four).
Unlike the subsidization of parking garages and hotels, there are strategies that have been adopted elsewhere that could benefit both business interests and those living in extreme poverty. In November, the city of Oakland, Calif., passed a measure to tax vacant properties that were not occupied for a minimum of 50 days per calendar year (though this doesn’t go far enough) to the tune of $6,000; its neighbor across the bay, San Francisco, is considering following suit. These monies are intended to directly improve housing opportunities for those experiencing homelessness.
If landowners are not motivated to occupy their buildings, then maybe they would be motivated to sell to people who are, thus driving business development and potentially creating housing opportunities for ethically minded landlords — something Greensboro needs more of. With the Greensboro Housing Authority’s planned demolitions of three public housing communities in the next few years, it will be imperative that we provide other housing options.
In tandem with pressuring derelict property owners, the city also has to take up arms against the slumlord profiteers who make Greensboro No. 1 in the state for evictions and No. 7 in the country. Nearby, the Duke Eviction Diversion Program seeks to help those affected fight displacement. At the time eviction notices are served, the program provides the requisite information to help people acquire the necessary resources to avoid removal, something Greensboro should adopt.
If we are truly committed to improving the housing conditions and opportunities for those in extreme poverty, then it follows that the solution will require multiple intervention strategies. One such avenue might be found through the property taxes of the housed through an incentive and “tithing” program. Tax incentives and subsidies are part and parcel of all development deals. Therefore, going forward, the city should do two things:
- Tie permanent, low-income housing opportunities into all development deals.
- Offer its homeowners an incentive to financially support efforts to end homelessness in Greensboro through property tax incentives of their own.
Through a comprehensive strategy of consensus organizing, where the shared interests of community members and power holders focus on solving the housing problem, the development then becomes of the people, not for the corporations.