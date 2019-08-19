In the N.C. House of Representatives, I place a premium on doing what is best for our state and for the people I represent. When I consider legislation, I often ask myself, “Does this make sense?”
When I look at Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget, it is hard to conclude that the veto makes sense. Why adversely impact so many lives and so many projects over a single issue: expanding Medicaid? It simply doesn’t make sense.
The budget passed with bipartisan support and includes raises for teachers and state employees. This will mark the sixth year in a row in which teachers receive a pay increase and it will be the largest raise for state employees in more than a decade.
Enhanced funding for public education, expanding NC Pre-K slots and other important educational initiatives, also are contained in the budget.
The creation of the N.C. Council of Economic Education, which will promote financial literacy in our public schools, is affected by the budget impasse.
Closer to home, there are multiple items that Gov. Cooper’s veto has obstructed:
- $7.7 million for the Guilford County Mental Health Crisis Center.
- $3 million for the Guilford County CTE pilot program to establish academies at various high schools that specialize in career and technical education.
- $84 million in the State Capital Infrastructure Fund (SCIF)for renovations to UNCG’s Jackson Library.
- $18.5 million for capital renovations at N.C. A&T.
- $28.7 for Guilford County Schools to administer repairs and renovations.
- $19.5 million in funding from the SCIF for GTCC.
- $15 million for doctoral programs at A&T, plus $3.2 million for federal matching grant funding and an Umstead Exemption, allowing the university to sell agricultural dairy products to the public.
The budget also contains recurring funds for the Foster Care Permanency Initiative, administered by the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina, which is based in Greensboro. These funds help foster children find permanent homes, achieve stability and increase their chances to live prosperous lives.
This budget sets priorities within the amount of revenue that our economy has generated. It is worth noting that we had a budget surplus this year of more than $800 million, a result of pro-business policies that have strengthened our economy.
We have told Gov. Cooper that we understand the need for health care reform. That is why we have offered to have a special session to consider ways to improve our health care system and to expand access to quality, affordable health care. The governor’s response was to make a “counter-offer” that contained excessive levels of spending along with an ultimatum on expanding Medicaid.
The governor’s proposed budget would spend $745.3 million more than the General Assembly’s spending plan. Our plan would keep expenditures within the combined growth rate of inflation and population, while the governor’s plan would exceed this rate. We must be good stewards of tax dollars, protect our state’s AAA credit rating and refrain from single-issue ultimatums.
It is important that we put politics aside and get back to running the state. I respectfully urge Gov. Cooper to work with us and allow this budget to become law.