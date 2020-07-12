The politicization of mask-wearing during the COVID-19 epidemic reminds me of some stories that show why facial coverings are more about common sense than tyranny — and more about being reasonable and considerate than about anyone “tread(ing) on me.”
Indeed, I like to say: “Don’t spread on me.”
During my third year as a medical student, one of my rotations was cardiothoracic surgery. This is the specialty that involves coronary artery bypass grafts for heart blockages and surgery to correct children’s heart defects.
One day, after a noon conference for the entire department, I approached my supervising faculty surgeon to ask a question about his lecture. My shoe was untied.
Without even thinking, I put my foot up on a chair and started tying.
In a booming, scolding voice the faculty surgeon roared: “John, you just contaminated that seat for anyone who sits in it!”
Nearly the entire surgery department at UNC School of Medicine looked at me like a maggot in an infected wound. Mortified and deeply embarrassed, I immediately removed my foot. My face was suddenly hot.
There simply are some practices you must abide by in surgery to avoid spreading infections to heart bypass grafts, to a child’s repaired heart defect or to others around you.
Second story: Years ago in high school, my friends and I drove to Winston-Salem from Greensboro (my hometown) to see the movie “Grease.” The movie was showing at the Thruway 1 & 2, but not yet in Gate City.
Afterward, we walked down to the shopping center’s lower level to eat at Sam’s Gourmet Diner — the now-closed eatery that Bill, a self-proclaimed restaurant connoisseur, highly recommended.
It was buffet style. We all piled our plates with turkey and stuffing that Bill described as divine.
At our table, I was the first one to find a very long hair in my stuffing. Then Bill. Then everyone. Appetites ruined, we showed the hairs to the manager. Our meals were free. As an apology, he also handed each of us a $25 gift certificate, “For the next time you come back,” he said.
As if.
Not only is hair disgusting when deposited into turkey stuffing. It also spreads germs.
Hair’s infectious potential is why the North Carolina Food Code Manual states: FOOD EMPLOYEES shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets ... that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed FOOD.”
In the operating room, that’s also why surgeons wear hair coverings (and of course surgical masks). Restraining the hair is simply a commonsense practice.
And a life-saving practice.
For woe unto the medical students who sidles up to the operating table without one. Because of the potential of shedding a bacteria-laden hair into a patient’s open chest, that student would unquestionably be thrown out of the operating room, flunk his or her surgery rotation and have to retake it.
Moral: In surgery, don’t put your feet on chairs, always wear a mask and always don a hair covering.
The last story is about my granddog, Charlie. More precisely, it’s about Charlie’s “business.”
He’s the sweetest cocker spaniel mix you’ll every meet and belongs to my son and daughter-in-law. I love dog-sitting for him. Of course, this responsibility includes walking Charlie three times daily so he can “do his business.” And, of course, as a polite neighbor, I clean up after him using a plastic bag dispensed from a handy, bone-shaped plastic dispenser attached to his leash.
One dog-sitting walk, the bags were shoddily made, opening at both ends. Unwittingly, I reached down with the bag to pick up Charlie’s deposit. My hand went all the way through, and my fingers … well, you get the picture.
What do all three stories have in common?
They show the common sense of applying barriers to our bodies to prevent spread of infection to others — or in the doggy case, to ourselves.
Medical researchers have shown that masks are like car brakes — they slow down our contaminated breath droplets when we talk so that these travel only five feet instead of 30 feet. Since up to 40% of people infected with COVID never have symptoms — including YOU — a mask protects you and those you love from getting sick.
Without masks, we fail not a medical school course, but our fellow citizens. We are less likely to deposit viruses onto Grandma’s food or her kitchen counters. Correspondingly, Grandma’s less likely to spread COVID to us. The mask offers us protection from her while at the same time slowing down our own exhaled air droplets.
I didn’t label my surgery professor a dictator after he reprimanded me. Imagine if I had yelled back, “I can’t always find a plastic drape, so don’t tread on my rights!”
Nor has any medical student, nursing student or staff member protested face masks or hair coverings in the operating room.
After the Sam’s Gourmet disaster, I hope restaurant cooks will always comply with hair covering regulations.
And I will always — always! — check the quality of the plastic bags in Charlie’s leash dispenser to avoid getting another handful of “it.”
Face masks prevent COVID infections, just like preventing other infections in the operating room, at Grandma’s house or when bagging up the walked dog’s stuff.
Here’s a thought: To proclaim your rights, how about printing “Don’t Spread on Me” along with the original meme elements on a yellow piece of cloth — and then sew it into a face mask?
Then you can wear it, proudly and without a hint of irony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.