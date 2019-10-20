After my recent News & Record column about Christian evangelist Franklin Graham, I thought I’d better attend the Greensboro stop on his “Decision America Tour” to see for myself.
So I put on a badge that read “Franklin = Hypocrite” and struck out for the Greensboro Coliseum. For the next hour and a half, while it was still light outside, I leisurely strolled up and down and back and forth along the aisles of the White Oak Amphitheater. I felt like a human billboard.
I wasn’t planning to approach anyone. I didn’t go to argue or contend. I was just there to dissent.
During the evening, a number of people came up to me. A few sniped, “What are you doing here?” and “You should be ashamed of yourself.”
Others looked quizzically at my badge and asked, “What in the world does that mean?”
As soon as I mentioned President Donald Trump, they rolled their eyes, mournfully shook their heads in disgust, made a clucking sound in the bases of their throats and slowly backed away.
One guy zeroed in on me in an attempt to share the Gospel. I guess he thought anyone who would question Franklin Graham was certainly in need of salvation. I quickly quashed that when I told him that I had been a follower of Jesus Christ for 45 years.
For a city that’s 42% African American, I didn’t see many black folks there. Though it may be an exaggeration to say that I could count all the black faces on both hands, this was certainly a Caucasian audience.
I did run into an African American lady I knew. She wasn’t there for the crusade. She was working a side gig as an usher. As we were visiting, she nodded at my badge. Out of the corner of her mouth, she whispered something to the effect of “you must be crazy wearing that to an event like this.”
I have to admit: The thought had crossed my mind.
A few people wanted to argue. One guy with a tattoo on his bicep was adamant that Trump never lies. He insisted that anyone who believes differently (I think he was referring to me) had been deceived by the liberal “fake news” media. A perky high school girl chirped that she had read every page of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and it totally exonerated Trump. I was reminded of George Orwell’s “1984.” Apparently, for some in this audience, two plus two DOES equal five.
I was approached by two chaplains in bright yellow jackets. They were probably local pastors who had volunteered to counsel those in need of spiritual nurture. One was black, the other white. The black chaplain asked me, “What’s the deal with the badge?”
“Do you really want to know?” I asked.
He said, “Sure, tell me.”
So I gave him my spiel: “For 45 years, evangelical leaders like Franklin have shouted from the rooftop that, in our personal and civic lives, MORALITY MATTERS! Then all of a sudden, in 2016, they set that morality aside and support a presidential candidate who lies, cheats, steals, threatens, discriminates against his black tenants, abuses women and revels in his own personal immorality. Please show me from the Scriptures. How is that NOT hypocrisy?!”
They probably didn’t cover this in the chaplain’s pre-crusade training. He paused for a moment and with a somewhat confused look on his face said, ‘Well, regardless … we’re glad you’re here.’
A few people did genuinely try to engage, at least up to a point. A retired firefighter buttonholed me. We had a very nice conversation. Though he admitted being uncomfortable with Trump, he supported him anyway because of all the benefits Trump and the GOP promise to give the evangelical Christian community.
If I’ve heard that justification once, I’ve heard it a thousand times.
“But that’s not biblical,” I pleaded. “Two wrongs don’t make a right. The end does not necessarily justify the means. And the Bible never tells a follower of Jesus Christ to accommodate evil in order to accomplish what some may term is a greater good.”
What response did I get? Nothing but a blank look and deafening silence.
As the crusade was drawing to a close, I was once again struck by Graham’s hypocrisy.
To set the stage for inviting the crowd to “pray and trust Jesus,” he preached about our need for God’s forgiveness. As he ticked off the standard list of biblical sins, it sure sounded to me like an accurate description of Trump. But once again, Graham (and his 7,500 evangelical followers) steadfastly refused to admit that these biblical prohibitions, which they all hold so dear, are wantonly transgressed each and every day by a president they reward with unwavering support.
I left the evening profoundly saddened and a bit depressed — as I knew I would be.
