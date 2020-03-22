My youngest son lives in Berkeley, Calif., across the bay from San Francisco, where he works for a technology company. Two Fridays ago, he went to the doctor with flu symptoms and shortness of breath. They checked him out, ran a couple of standard tests, gave him a prescription and sent him home. The next day, still symptomatic, he returned to the doctor and was tested for coronavirus. They told him it could take up to an additional five days to get the results.
What? Up to a seven-day total wait (including two doctor visits) just to confirm whether or not he is infected?
Almost every day for the past month, Donald Trump, Mike Pence and their political hacks have been on TV telling us that when it comes to coronavirus, everything is under control. That if you needed a test you could rapidly get one.
Republican Congressmen Mark Meadows (N.C.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.) each wanted one. Meadows got his after attending the conservative CPAC conference, where multiple speakers railed against the coronavirus “hoax.”
Gaetz got his after wearing a gas mask on the floor of the House to mock an upcoming vote on a coronavirus funding bill.
Fifty-seven NBA players also got theirs after a teammate tested positive.
All received expedited test results within hours. None were showing coronavirus symptoms at the time.
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife even got tested with immediate results. They were fortunate. Not because they’re wealthy and well-connected, though they certainly are.
They just happened to be on a film shoot in Australia, which has its own National Health System (i.e., Medicare for all) where everyone is covered — including, apparently, visiting foreign movie stars.
The coronavirus pandemic started in China in December 2019. Soon after, the Trump administration learned of the emerging threat. On Jan. 20, both South Korea and the United States reported their first cases.
In the weeks since, South Korea has demonstrated to the world that a democracy, with good leadership at the top, can respond effectively to this crisis. They’ve also shown that aggressive and extensive testing is a foundation for containing the pandemic and protecting its population.
Roughly 312,000 South Koreans have been tested — one test per every 167 citizens. They are testing at a rate of up to 15,000 per day.
They have blunted the rate of infection, thus saving tens of thousands of South Korean lives.
In contrast, here in the U.S., as I write this, we’ve tested a total of only 16,000 Americans — one test per every 20,625 citizens. We are testing at a rate of fewer than 2,000 per day. Our infection rate is skyrocketing, doubling every five to seven days.
South Korea (another country, by the way, with the equivalent of “Medicare for all”) has aggressively and transparently mobilized its institutions and citizenry.
Trump, Pence and their GOP cronies bungled the roll-out of coronavirus testing, while soft-selling the threat to the American people with lies and disinformation. Even today, no one in the U.S. knows how many people are actually infected, where this pandemic is going and how this will all end.
For the Thompson family, the bottom line is this: Our son is 2,750 miles away from his mom and me in Greensboro. He is at the U.S. epicenter (along with Seattle and New York City) of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Despite living in the richest, most technologically advanced country in human history, it could take up to seven days for him to get his test results to confirm if he does or does not have the virus.
Four months into this global pandemic, if you are in need of coronavirus test, where in the world would you rather be today?
In South Korea, test results come back in less than five hours. In Berkeley, Calif., in up to seven days. In Greensboro ...God only knows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.