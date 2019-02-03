I have been chronicling the previous 70 years of downtown High Point’s development since 2000, when I was a graduate student at New York University. In 2002, I moved to Rowella apartments at Main and Parkway to see things from close up.
I have heard residents share their aspirations for a community gathering space within the High Point Market footprint for almost two decades. I have studied each failed effort since Mayor Judy Mendenhall’s fight in 1986.
In my opinion, architect and planner Andrés Duany and many other consultants were never able to grasp the depth of what was occurring in High Point during their short visits.
“I have not got a grip on this fair,” said Duany — a man who has seen most everything — when he was in town.
Really, few do have a grip. Downtown High Point is a truly global place with profoundly local strengths, needs and challenges.
High Point’s unofficial mayor, Charles Simmons, once told me that if city leaders were going to successfully create a downtown that serves both residents and the Market, the process would resemble modifying a factory car to become a stock car. Such a plan would have to “figure out how to laminate to it (the Market) and synergize with it and graft a new body to it” as an automotive engineer does. It seems this very thing is occurring.
Recent efforts, including bringing baseball downtown, building apartments, developing the furniture innovation hub Plant Seven, and renovating historic buildings into the Congdon Events Center, are potentially revolutionary. I cannot recall local interests purchasing a major international showroom back from Market for resident use, but that is exactly what would happen with the plan to turn The Factory (400 W. English Road) into the Congdon Events Center.
Residents of all backgrounds — from former factory workers to world-renowned designers — have felt disconnected from downtown High Point for decades. I have heard them state repeatedly how great it would be if they were welcome. They have daydreamed about community-centered functions in buildings — and some have even attempted them.
This plan invites them all back. The ballpark and the restaurants will invite back High Point’s families. Plant Seven invites the small manufacturers, designers, product developers and creative innovators who wondered if anyone cared they were still in town. All of these new spaces also welcome back marketgoers, who thought they’d be visiting a simulated downtown and eating catered food from Greensboro for the rest of their furniture careers.
I encourage High Point to be intentional with its invitations, however.
For one, local High Point designers with ties to Market ought to be involved in the design of both interiors and exteriors of the year-round buildings, just as Pat Plaxico lent her expertise to Market Square and Sid Lenger’s handprint is all around the city.
Perhaps the city should name a local “design laureate” to advise Mayor Jay Wagner, city Planning Director Lee Burnette, Forward High Point’s Ray Gibbs and master planner Tim Elliott. High Point’s local design DNA should be evident everywhere.
Second, residents need to be assured that they will indeed be welcomed. It would be a shame if High Pointers were merely economically and socially displaced in a newer, more creative way. The new spaces ought to be affordable, and people asking for improvements should not have to move when they occur.
Third, the leaders of successful local businesses (like Becky’s and Mary’s, Southern Roots and Penny Path) and those who were not able to survive the old downtown (such as J. Basul Noble’s and Rosa Mae’s) should be visited by city leaders in regard to the new retail district.
The development of a small public market (such as the Flint, Mich., Farmers Market) would allow smaller businesses — especially the furniture Market’s many caterers — to set up year-round operations. This new district, as I think leaders know, is not a place for national chains.
I am hopeful: This is a stock car design that’s positioned to win a few races. Of course, skillful driving still matters.