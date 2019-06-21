President Donald Trump’s ordered, then cancelled, attack on Iran on Thursday is disconcerting at the very least, raising questions about whether Trump is confused, paralyzed, uncertain or all of the above.
To make matters even more confused, he tweeted: “We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. ‘150 people, sir,’ was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.” How in the world did things get this far, and why did Trump not ask this hours, if not days, earlier? He has now transmitted his chaotic decision-making and undercut, if not humiliated, those who came up with the plan.
Former acting CIA director John McLaughlin says it is “surprising this did not emerge as a consideration in initial discussion of the strike proposal.” He adds, “I think it’s a bit like a ride on a faulty elevator. You’re not sure you’re going to get to a conclusion and you never know what floor you’re stopping on.”
Moreover, “If the President is not serious about military action to curb Iran, then he’s just shown the world his threats are hollow, and put military forces in harm’s way, and encouraged other nations to test our resolve and defenses,” says Clint Watts of the Foreign Policy Research Institute. “After all the GOP criticism of President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, I’d like to hear from them how this ramp up, get punched, then hesitate with Iran is part of a national security strategy.”
I asked former Defense Department official and military expert Mark Jacobson whether Trump was faltering. “Yeah, that’s the $64,000 question today.” He says “this could reflect (Trump’s) internal contradiction: (He) talks tough/appears tough but doesn’t want a major war.”
The internal battles among the new acting defense secretary, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo now have burst into public view, accentuating the portrait of chaos and faltering presidential leadership.
It’s hard to remember a time when there was less confidence in the commander in chief.
Part of that uncertainty stems from the dearth of seasoned, respected national security professionals around Trump. “His experienced hands are gone; it’s just Bolton and Pompeo running national security and there’s no level head at the Department of Defense running things,” says Watts.
Republicans who have enabled Trump and excused his erratic, incoherent foreign policy as part of some grand plan bear a huge amount of responsibility for the current mess. Uber-hawks such as Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., are all too anxious to goad Trump into military war, but without regard to Trump’s own capacity to lead such an effort and without a cogent strategy.
And that at bottom is the problem: Pulling out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action without our allies and acting belligerently did not make for an effective or even rational policy. Iran was not simply going to crumble and accede to Trump’s demands. As in Venezuela, the Trump team is under the misimpression that Trump can bluff and bluster his way to success. But our foes don’t fear, respect or even believe Trump.
“The decision to go and then stand down just shows how they don’t have any idea what they are doing,” says Max Bergmann of the Center for American Progress. We know it. Our allies know it. And worst of all, Iran and every other foe on the planet know it as well.