With New Year’s festivities just a few days away, it is time for the annual ritual of resolution-making. Unlike the promises to go to the gym more often, we hope these suggested resolutions survive beyond January:
CNN should vow to stop inviting White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on air to lie to its audience. Cable TV news programs are derelict if they put on air known liars. In Conway’s case, her track record is clear. Fact-checking her in real time on the air is no substitute for exercising editorial judgment.
The media should pledge to stop describing Republican obstruction and bad behavior as “partisan differences” or “partisan squabbling.” Let’s identify who is responsible for the deterioration in tone and denigration of democratic institutions.
Political reporters should vow to stop obsessing over white, non-college-educated men in the Rust Belt. They should head for the suburbs and focus on white college-educated women, who were a greater share of the electorate in 2016 than white men without college degrees. In addition, they should go talk to a whole lot of white non-college-educated women, who, according to polls, are peeling away from Trump. It is these groups of women who will determine the 2020 election results.
Pundits should vow to stop setting up a false choice for Democrats between exciting their base and reaching out to disaffected Trump voters. They plainly need to do both, as past winning Democratic presidential candidates have done.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should stop posturing as a defender of the Senate and its institutions. No Senate leader has done more than McConnell to cede power to the executive (e.g., tolerate “acting” secretaries, give up tariff authority to a trade illiterate); fritter away the body’s prestige (e.g., show disdain for impeachment jury oaths); and blur the differences between the Senate and House (e.g., eliminate the Supreme Court 60-vote confirmation requirement).
Supreme Court justices should pledge to stop going on TV and making thinly veiled political remarks.
Both parties must agree to reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court, which Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz documented was not merely affected by human error but by deliberate misrepresentations.
Presidential candidates should promise to cut out their rhetorical ticks. Former vice president Joe Biden needs to stop saying “I’m serious” and “No joke.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) must not start sentences with “So … ” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) cannot say “billionaires” more than 10 times in a debate or speech.
The Democratic presidential nominee should vow to deliver State of the Union speeches only in writing; to discontinue the practice of attending and being interviewed at major sporting events (can’t we enjoy nonpolitical events?); and to reinstitute daily press briefings.
Congressional committees should pledge not to let members speak at hearings. Their counsel should ask all questions of witnesses at important hearings (well, really all hearings). They can do away with members’ five-minute opening remarks. In other words, members should attend and listen, not speak. (This resolution, I suspect, would be broken quicker than any of the others.)
Fox News executives, board members and stockholders should vow to stop polluting our politics with conspiracy theories, debunked lies, anti-immigrant propaganda and Trump sycophancy. Alternatively, take “News” out of its name and call it “Fox Make Believe.”
Democratic billionaires should pledge to stop spending money on their own quixotic runs and instead spend hundreds of millions of dollars to register voters and mount legal challenges against voter suppression measures.
