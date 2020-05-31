Many years ago, I remember reading an article by a pastor who had gone to a church leadership workshop. As part of their time together, participants in the workshop were asked a question: “What is saving your life these days?”
What is saving your life these days?
A good question, I think, especially now. What is saving your life (spiritually, emotionally or physically)? I’m being saved by a daily routine of reading and reflections from a devotional guide called Daily Feast; reading a sermon a day from my old preaching professor’s book, “The Collected Sermons of David Bartlett”; a chapter of reading from the Old Testament and New Testament; some prayer; and some journaling.
It’s nothing fancy, and the journaling is simply my writing down what happened the day before, what I’m hoping for, what I’m sad or angry about, what I’m thankful for, an observation or two, etc. I’m also being saved by walking, running, biking, fishing, talking, reading, writing, laughing at YouTube comedians, and using FaceTime, Zoom and Google Duo to connect with family and friends in other places.
I know I’m privileged to enjoy these small salvations, especially when many people are trying to figure out where their next meal or rent payment is coming from; how to carve out enough social distancing to be as safe as possible; how to work from home while also caring for or teaching children, how not to go bankrupt; how not to fire a bunch of employees; how to stand one more hour or day or night alone.
But lest you think I’m being sappy, let me also say you and I are being saved by nurses, doctors, researchers and other medical personnel who are risking their lives to fight this pandemic. We are being saved as well by “essential personnel” such as store clerks, factory and delivery employees, restaurant workers and others who are also risking their lives, sometimes while making minimum wage. We’re being saved by people who wear their masks and who are willing to worship God via the internet instead of in a building.
Let’s also be clear — we’re being saved by truth-telling and by truth-tellers. We’re being saved by:
- Journalists who ask challenging and crucial questions of our elected representatives.
- Elected representatives who are trying to do what is best for the people they were elected to serve, balancing protection of our health with salvaging the economy (always with an emphasis toward protecting our health).
- People who tell the truth that our president is dishonest and he is not emotionally well.
- Of course, all of our presidents have been imperfect, occasionally dishonest and sometimes irrational. But Donald Trump’s words and behavior in recent months have set new lows. When the first warnings about the new coronavirus were delivered to him, Trump ignored them while continuing to golf and hold reelection rallies. He minimized the danger publicly and delayed action for weeks. When infections exploded across our country, he refused to accept any personal responsibility and placed the blame solely on others: China, the World Health Organization, the media and Democrats. But NPR reports analysis from Columbia University showing that, if social-distancing restrictions “had gone into effect in the U.S. two weeks earlier, … nearly 54,000 people would still be alive and nearly a million COVID-19 cases would have been avoided.” Trump has doubled down by failing to lead a coherent and comprehensive national strategy that provides enough testing and sufficient medical equipment where needed; undercutting medical experts with preposterous and dangerous musings about cures for COVID-19; tweets encouraging citizens to “liberate” their states from phased reopening and threats to withhold funding for states that do not do his bidding. And this is just scratching the surface.
So the U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the world, and one of the higher percentages of infection and death per capita as well. It turns out that Trump’s narcissistic behavior is not merely irritating; it is deadly.
I believe ultimately, we are all being saved by God’s love, but that love tends to be shown in human beings acting in intelligent, kind and sacrificial ways. That love is also shown through truth-telling by truth-tellers.
What is saving your life these days?
