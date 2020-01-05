This is not the column I wanted to write. I wanted to write about happier topics or at least lighter ones, but I feel compelled by my Christian faith and my love of our country to write about the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.
During the impeachment inquiry, witness after witness came forward at great risk to his or her reputation, employment, and even life to tell of the corruption practiced by the man who holds the most powerful office in the world. It’s a sad story, but the courage of many of these public servants is also inspiring.
Summing up the overwhelming evidence, Jennifer Rubin, columnist and lawyer, says, “The facts are the facts: Trump conditioned aid to an ally in a war for its sovereignty on production of dirt to smear a political rival. He has refused to allow key witnesses to produce documents or to testify, thereby obstructing Congress. He has sought to intimidate and threaten witnesses including the whistleblower and Marie Yovanovitch, sending out the message you will be targeted and smeared if you provide evidence against him.”
Yet Trump’s behavior is excused.
“He is flawed, as we all are.”
All of us are indeed flawed and all our other presidents have been flawed. But this president is behaving in consistently corrupt and immoral ways. Seven of Trump’s close associates have been convicted of felonies and have been sent to prison or await sentencing.
“We didn’t hire a Sunday school teacher or a political insider. We hired someone to tell it like it is.”
The president does not “tell it like it is.” At most recent count, he has been untruthful more than 15,000 times while in office. Despite possible violations of the Constitution’s emoluments clause, he refuses to release his taxes. He recently paid $2 million in damages to eight charities, because he misused funds from the Donald J. Trump Foundation for personal use, including the purchase of a portrait of himself.
As has been his pattern all along, Trump viciously insults those who disagree with him — disabled persons, decorated POWs, women, people of color, the media, high-ranking military leaders and political leaders departing his administration, U.S. intelligence agencies, etc. The latest recipients of Trump’s bile have been activist Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old girl who had the temerity to win Time Magazine’s Person of the Year award rather than Trump, a security guard who drew Trump’s ire when he failed to abuse a female protester he was removing from a Trump rally, and finally, the widow of Rep. John Dingell, whom Trump mocked, and whose husband he speculated might be in hell. This from the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, the example for leaders of other countries, and the example for our children and grandchildren. Instead, the Christian faith calls us to treat others the way we wish to be treated, to be truthful, and to be compassionate.
“It’s a deep state plot.”
Which seems more likely — a deep state plot in which a vast subversive shadow government is somehow working against an innocent, valiant president or a president who continually acts as though the Constitution did not apply to him and who time after time speaks and acts in despicable ways?
“This is merely partisan politics. You hate Trump.”
No. Many Americans (I’m one) vote for members of both parties, and we pray daily for the president to behave wisely decently, and ethically. We also pray that he will be held accountable.
If the Senate winks at Trump’s behavior by refusing to conduct a fair trial and to require accountability, then the damage to our democracy will be immeasurable. Persons elected to represent us will know that it’s OK for them to use their office not for the good of the country but simply for their own enrichment. Other countries will expect to pay bribes to our elected representatives in order to work with our government. Our democracy and our freedom are at stake.
But as I hear voices across the theological and political spectrum, I believe Americans are awakening to what is going on. And I believe one day God’s truth, justice and mercy will prevail.
