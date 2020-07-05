I’ve written a monthly column for the News & Record since February 2012, but by the time you read these words (if you read these words), my wife and I will have moved to Charlotte. I’ll no longer be a monthly N&R contributor, but hope to submit an occasional piece to be considered for publication. It’s been a privilege and an honor to write for the newspaper and to work with Editorial Page Editor Allen Johnson.
Many thanks also to many of you who’ve given fair and constructive criticism and been so encouraging with your emails, letters, phone calls and “in person” kindness. I’m grateful and I will miss you.
I’ve spent much of my life studying an ancient holy book called the Bible. In the Bible we repeatedly encounter political leaders whose leadership is judged by how well they care for the people entrusted to their stewardship, especially the weakest people in society. Do the leaders merely say and do what is best for themselves and their cronies, or for the people as a whole? Meanwhile, faith leaders in the Bible are judged by how they respond to political leaders. If the political leaders are abusive and corrupt, do the faith leaders fawn over them, as the false prophets do? Or, in the name of God, do they call them to account, as the true prophets do?
As we reflect (once again) on Donald J. Trump’s presidency, we note his response to the murder of George Floyd was not to seek racial understanding and healing and needed systemic change in policing. It was not to reaffirm the precious value of black lives but to use force on peaceful demonstrators so that he could stand in front of a church and use the Bible as a cheap prop.
As the pandemic has grown and our country’s infection and death rate has exploded, Trump’s answer has been to hold indoor rallies putting his own supporters and the rest of us at risk. And while Americans deal with COVID-19, his response has been to ask the Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare.
A chorus of retired military leaders and even conservative political leaders, e.g., John Bolton, remind us of President Trump’s criminality, his incompetence and his meanness. And we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg; most of the damage is underneath the surface, especially his deadly rollback of environmental protection policies and his failure to address climate change with strong American leadership. It seems clear to most of the world that Donald Trump will be remembered as the most corrupt and destructive president in U.S. history.
You may be surprised to hear that, despite all that we’ve seen transpire, and all the times I’ve written to raise concerns about President Trump, I remain hopeful. I don’t believe God will fail with God’s creation and I don’t believe that God’s love will ultimately be thwarted. But if Donald Trump is reelected, I’m deeply concerned about the fate of our nation.
There’s a scene in the TV series “The Sopranos” that comes to mind. (It’s a four-minute clip you can watch on YouTube.) Carmela, the wife of Mafia boss Tony Soprano, decides to go see a psychiatrist. Not only has she wearied of her husband’s constant sexual dalliances with prostitutes and other women, but she’s also dealing with her life in general.
Carmela sits in the psychiatrist’s office peering at books lining the shelves. The gray-haired doctor who sits in front of her is a serious man. Carmela begins to explain her situation: a raging, unfaithful husband involved in crime, but, she says, “He’s a good man, a good father.”
“You tell me he’s a depressed criminal. Prone to anger. Serially unfaithful. Is that your definition of a good man?” asks the psychiatrist.
Carmela protests, “I thought psychiatrists weren’t supposed to be judgmental.”
Then Carmela admits that Tony is in the Mafia.
The psychiatrist responds by saying she must take the children and leave him, otherwise she’s “an accomplice.” She says something about setting better boundaries. He tells her she isn’t listening. He says he won’t take her money for the counseling session, because it’s “blood money,” and she must not take Tony’s money either. He suggests Tony turn himself in, read Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment” and reflect upon his crimes daily for seven years while he’s in his prison cell, and maybe he can find some sort of redemption.
The psychiatrist leaves Carmela with these words: “One thing you can never say — that you haven’t been told.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.