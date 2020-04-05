On March 22, I sat at my office desk, speaking to an iPad, leading worship via Facebook Live, and completing ministry with the congregation I served for almost 8½ years. Three church members spaced themselves between two offices (but appropriately apart) to assist in a liturgy and a presentation. We did not touch each other.
Not exactly what I’d planned for a final worship service.
In fact, all my plans for bear-hug goodbyes, vacations, family visits, meals out are obliterated. And in the grand scheme of things, it’s trivial, because as I write these words, countless people are sick and dying, or worrying about loved ones who may be sick and dying. And millions of people are out of work, wondering how to pay bills and take care of kids. Disaster has been visited upon the world.
So for just a moment, I’m going to think about COVID-19 through the lens of faith.
Why has this pandemic occurred?
We don’t know. Scientists who study climate change have long warned that it increases the likelihood of pandemics, but we simply don’t yet know if climate change is the culprit here.
Of course, as has become too common, Christian fundamentalists have claimed that COVID-19 is God’s judgment on a sinful world.
Really?
Believe as you wish, but I trust in a loving God and I don’t see how a pandemic demonstrates God’s love. Instead, my Christian faith teaches that though the world is beautiful and good, it is also inexplicably broken, marred by suffering, evil and death. As the novelist Walker Percy put it, “The mystery of evil is the mystery of limited goodness.” God does not directly cause every single thing that happens. For now, many terrible things happen that are opposed to the will of God, but ultimately we believe God will redeem the entire universe. And as we think, speak and live love, we provide inklings of the grand redemption that is to come.
What now?
This pandemic simultaneously highlights human stupidity and selfishness, as well as wisdom and compassion.
When it comes to COVID-19, President Donald Trump repeatedly downplayed its danger and initially claimed it was “a hoax” perpetrated by Democrats and the media to hurt his re-election chances. By his disorganization, deflections and delays he squandered precious opportunities to protect our citizens from unnecessary suffering and death.
A number of other elected representatives admitted privately that COVID-19 was going to be devastating, but in public presented a rosier picture. Several of these representatives (from both parties) sold off personal stock just in the nick of time.
Even after the threat posed by the pandemic became clear, a number of religious leaders (especially Christian) refused to cancel in-person worship services and implied that God would miraculously spare the faithful from infection. Maybe they missed Jesus saying, “Do not put the Lord your God to the test” (Luke 4:12). And Jesus also said, “Be wise as serpents and innocent as doves” (Matthew 10:16).
COVID-19 is also accentuating wisdom and compassion. It has swept aside our inflated illusion of control or even imagined mastery of this world and reminded us just how fragile and finite we really are. Maybe it’s giving us a renewed appreciation of our hunger for face-to-face community (including spiritual community), the importance of human touch, the power of “big government” to do good, the necessity of strong elected representatives and spiritual leaders, and the possibility of technology to fashion an imperfect yet temporarily viable stand-in community.
In the meantime, take a quick scan of the newspaper, the internet, Facebook and other places, and you’ll see people being kind and creative with their response to the pandemic — food and money giveaways, phone calls, video calls and drive-by visits, online music, distance exercise classes, legislation to help all Americans with financial needs, and, of course, our medical professionals, researchers, cleaning personnel, truck drivers, grocery store employees, essential workers, and the list goes on, risking and sacrificing themselves for the common good. God is still at work in the midst of this pandemic.
So spend a few minutes and ask yourself, “What creative and compassionate things might I be called to do in this time?” Consider starting a journal not only to record your hurts and fears but also your daily gratitude and what you did to help others during this time.
COVID-19 will not have the last word. The last word will be love. Live into love.
