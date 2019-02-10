As a white, middle-aged U.S. male, I was amazed to learn recently that I’m also actually part of an at-risk group of people.
You probably know that people in my group historically have enjoyed and continue to enjoy privileges in our society simply because of our age, race and gender (it isn’t fair, yet it’s true). But in the last few years people in my group have also been killing themselves at appalling rates. According to an NBC News report, “American men make up the bulk of suicides nationwide. Victims of death by suicide are overwhelmingly white (7 out of 10), male and … between the ages of 45 and 65.”
What in the world is going on? Researchers say that the vast majority of these suicides are being committed by white men who have not received education beyond high school, and who have fallen behind in their ability to find reliable, well-paid employment, and this in turn has made it difficult to for them find spouses or partners. Mix together depression, alcohol and the easy availability of guns and you have an especially lethal combination. (Note: Women attempt suicide more often than men, but men tend to use more consistently deadly means.)
Of course, we white, middle-aged guys are not the only ones killing ourselves. In 2017 approximately 1.3 million Americans attempted suicide and more than 47,000 were completed. Yet even these stratospheric numbers do not take into account how many of us are committing slow-motion, self-inflicted deaths of hopelessness via alcohol, drugs (including opioids), overeating, etc. In fact, Americans are more than twice as likely to die of suicide than homicide. And suicide has now become the second-highest cause of death for teenagers.
Compare that figure to total U.S. losses in the Vietnam War (58,220), and you see we have a quiet epidemic on our hands.
Is there anything we can do? Yes.
Pay attention.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says to note these pre-suicide signs: “expressing hopelessness, threatening to hurt oneself or talking about wanting to die, increasing alcohol and drug use, and withdrawing from friends and family.”
Noticing these signs in yourself? Reach out for help from a mental health professional, your doctor or a clergyperson.
Seeing these signs in someone else? Have a conversation with the person, and then if you are concerned, get help for him or her.
What else might make a difference? Increased education and awareness about the dangers of alcohol and drugs. More accessible, destigmatized and affordable mental health treatment. And our elected representatives could focus on rebuilding our country’s crumbling infrastructure and invest in education and retraining, especially for people who are being left behind in this fast-changing world.
Even owning a pet can help. One man recently confessed that he had made all the plans to shoot himself, but then at the last second realized he would need to shoot his dog, too, and he could not bring himself to do that. Instead, he spoke to a counselor and began a process that saved his life.
Because isolation is one factor that sometimes makes us more prone to suicide, involvement in a relatively healthy faith community (there’s no such thing as a perfect faith community!) might be helpful. Certainly people of faith commit suicide, but when faith communities are at their best, they nurture a sense of each person’s preciousness not based on achievement, wealth or popularity. Instead, we’re precious simply because each of us is created and loved unconditionally and inescapably by God.
Almost 40 years ago, someone I know was going through a difficult professional and personal time, and he was feeling so down that he was at least beginning to contemplate ending it all. At last, he blurted out his pain and sorrow in a Sunday school class that was taught by a psychologist. And the teacher’s compassion and advice made all the difference. It’s possible that man’s life was saved by a Sunday school class and a counselor. And he celebrates having had all these decades of adventures, mistakes, failures, some successes, children, and grandchildren.
Thinking about suicide? Don’t do it. You are precious, one-of-a-kind, beloved by God. So get help.
Now.